Anxiety Neurosis: Signs and Treatment

A variety of mental disorders marked by extreme anxiety were previously referred to as anxiety neurosis. Anxiety is characterized as a sense of dread or fear that something negative will occur.

Delusions and hallucinations are absent in neurosis, which is its defining feature. As opposed to psychosis, a neurotic is someone who experiences varying degrees of anxiety, worries, and other psychological problems while maintaining a firm grasp on reality (loss of insight).

Mental health concerns were broadly classified into neurosis and psychosis. (Image via Pexels/Yan)

The phrase has been used colloquially to refer to those whose thoughts seem excessively anxious in relation to the circumstances.

Distinction Between Anxiety Neurosis and Anxiety

Is there a difference between anxiety, anxiety neurosis and neuroticism? (Image via Pexels/Juan Pablo)

An older name for anxiety is neurosis. Most anxiety disorders were merely referred to as anxiety neurosis, with little to separate them from one another.

Those with generalized anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, hypochondria, unprovoked anxieties (perhaps phobias), and hysteria were referred to as having this condition.

The word first gained popularity as a result of psychoanalytic thinking. According to psychoanalytic theory, the unconscious mind simply exhibits a poor ability to adapt to life, where the mind lines up with the incorrect solutions and anxieties for life's problems.

Perhaps one of the reasons the word is still in use today is that it's used to describe anyone who looks to struggle with emotional stability or control, particularly those who repeatedly display symptoms of disaster thinking. However, psychologists have changed the label of anxiety neurosis to anxiety disorders or the actual condition itself.

Like conventional anxiety, neurosis can manifest as both physical and mental symptoms, but it most frequently describes uneasiness and agitation of the mind. It refers to one's low ability for or inability to effectively adapt to one's surroundings.

They're also different from the personality trait of neurotisicism. The personality trait known as neuroticism is marked by mood swings including anxiety, fear, anger, worry, frustration, guilt, envy, resentment, and jealousy, should also be distinguished from neuroticism.

Signs & Symptoms of Anxiety Neurosis

What are the most common symptoms of neurosis? (Image via Pexels/Mikhail)

Physical and mental signs of anxiety neurosis include: The illogical and unfounded fear and anxiety that something horrible may happen is the first sign of anxiety neurosis. The patient may be in control of this 'something' (like a fear of losing control and getting into a fight) or it may be out of their control (terrorism, natural calamities).

Listlessness, trouble concentrating, irritability, a quick temper, excessive sadness, and trouble remembering things (forgetfulness) are some symptoms. Other physical indications include:

Throat and mouth dryness

Breathing in and out quickly and briefly

Heart palpitations and a faster heartbeat

Legs and hands shaking and trembling

Muscle twitching that's uncontrollable

Heavy perspiration

Being cold despite the temperature being warm

Every person experience anxiety differently, and even anxiety neurosis can manifest differently for various people. It can be helpful to distinguish between neurotic and non-neurotic anxiety and to determine which type a person struggles with by being aware of the differences between the two.

It's still unclear what exactly causes anxiety neurosis. Neurosis can result from any one of the aforementioned causes or from a combination of them, including genetics, metabolic imbalances, and life events.

What are the Treatment Options?

Is treatment available for the condition? (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

As the term anxiety neurosis is broad and encompasses a variety of problems, the type of disorder from which a patient suffers determines the course of treatment.

To begin with, anxiety problems are treatable. Typically, a psychiatrist makes the diagnosis, and a licensed psychologist or psychotherapist provides the counseling. Cognitive behavioral yherapy is arguably the most popular and successful form of treatment.

In essence, CBT involves talking (expressing your feelings) and using other techniques like mindfulness training (observing thoughts and sensations without judging or attempting to change them) and breathing techniques to confront and transform the irrational notions that torment the affected person.

Exposure treatment and cognitive therapy are the other two subtypes of CBT. While exposure treatment involves confronting concerns and progressively coming to grips with them in a monitored, controlled environment, cognitive therapy focuses on addressing unjustified worries.

Typically, treatments and medicines are combined. Benzodiazepines, antipsychotics, and antidepressants (to be used over an extended period) are examples of medications (highly addictive, to be consumed only in emergency conditions). Due to the potential for addiction, these medications must only be taken at the dosage recommended by a licensed physician.

The most frequent mental health conditions in people with anxiety neurosis are anxiety, mood, eating, and obsessive-compulsive disorders. Those who experience this form of anxiety frequently respond defensively and impulsively, overreact, and engage in behaviors intended to regain control.

However, many of these neurotic defenses and habits can backfire, escalating their anxiety and creating new issues for them. Individuals with anxiety neurosis can considerably enhance their quality of life and ability to operate by learning better, more efficient coping and response strategies in therapy.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

