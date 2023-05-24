Are your contact lenses harming your health? New study reveals shocking results

Thousands of people are already wearing contact lenses to correct their vision. They have become a popular alternative to glasses for vision correction. They are convenient, easy to use, and provide clear vision without the need for bulky frames.

However, a new study has revealed shocking information that popular contact lenses could contain toxic "forever chemicals" that could be harmful to your health.

Here's all the scoop you need to know about the latest study.

Are contact lenses dangerous?

A recent study found that certain types of soft contact lenses sold in the U.S. contain toxic "forever chemicals," according to a California-based organization. The organization aims to educate people about the health risks associated with their everyday purchases.

To find out whether popular lenses are made with chemicals that don't break down, researchers sent 18 sets of popular soft contact lenses to an EPA-certified lab. All 18 came back with various levels of organic fluorine (which is also found in toothpaste), a marker for PFAS.

found with potential toxins that can last for decades. (Image via pexels / nataliya vaitkevich)

A study by Mamavation found that 44 percent of contact lenses tested contained more than 4,000 parts per million organic fluorine.

Per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are often used in products as stain-resistant, oil-resistant, and water-resistant chemicals. These chemicals are considered "persistent and toxic" with the potential to last for "decades" in the human body.

The researchers estimated that lens wearers could be exposed to up to 100 nanograms of PFASs per day, which is comparable to the exposure from drinking contaminated water.

What can contact lens wearers do to protect their health?

First and foremost, it is important to be aware of the potential risks and to take steps to minimize exposure. This could include switching to a different brand of contact lens that does not contain PFASs, or switching to glasses for vision correction.

Important to practice good hygiene. (Image via unsplash / lensabl)

It is also important to practice good hygiene when wearing contact lenses. This includes washing your hands thoroughly before inserting or removing lenses, using a fresh solution every time, and avoiding wearing lenses for longer than recommended.

In conclusion, the new study on contact lenses and PFASs is a wake-up call for anyone who wears these. While they may be a convenient and popular choice for vision correction, they could also be putting your health at risk.

By being aware of the risks and taking steps to minimize exposure, you can help protect your eyesight.

Poll : 0 votes