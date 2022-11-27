Let's get one thing clear at the outset: Both crunches and sit-ups are effective exercises for building a muscular, strong core. Both exercises can be properly programmed into a workout routine multiple times a week.

However, there are various factors that make each exercise suitable for different people. We shall examine the benefits and disadvantages of both lifts below.

Crunches vs Sit-ups

Before getting into the pros and cons, make sure to learn the proper form for crunches and situps. Performing any exercise, no matter how safe it is prescribed to be, can cause injury if done with improper form.

Crunches

Instructions:

Lie down on the floor/mat with your knees bent at 90 degrees. Place your feet flat on the floor.

While keeping your elbows bent and pointing outwards, place your fingers behind your ears. Take a deep breath in.

Contract your core.

Rise while exhaling. Lift only your shoulder blades and head from the floor.

Keep your chin tucked, but do not let it touch the chest. Let your hands take the weight of your head.

Start inhaling again as you slowly lower down to the starting position. Repeat.

Pros

1) Helps in isolating the abs

Crunches work the rectus abdominis and obliques very effectively. However, they mostly target the upper abs, so additional exercises like hanging leg raises may be needed for better lower ab development.

2) Lesser chance of injury

Due to reduced spinal flexion and extension, crunches are a better alternative for those with a history of previous back or neck injuries.

According to Dr Stuart McGill at the University of Waterloo, injury risk also depends on genetic factors such as the thickness of the spinal column. While people with thinner spinal columns experience less stress on bending the spine, others with thicker spinal columns and heavier skeletons can injure themselves faster.

Cons

Works fewer muscle groups

Crunches are ideal for trainees looking to isolate their abs specifically for hypertrophy.

Here are some of the best crunch variations.

Sit-Ups

Instructions:

Lie down on the floor. Keep your knees bent at 90 degrees.

Keep your fingertips behind the ears, and hold your elbows bent and pointed out to the side.

Take a deep breath in.

As you exhale, slowly lift your upper body above the ground.

Make sure the chest reaches as close to your thighs as possible. That will come with training.

Inhale as you return to the starting position. Repeat.

Pros

1) Help you build an iron clad core

Not only do sit-ups work the abs, they also engage the lower back, chest, neck and hip flexors. That's especially useful for those with busy schedules to get the best bang for their buck.

2) Burns more calories (Almost negligent)

Sit-ups can be used for core conditioning and HIIT work. As more muscles are involved, sit-ups help burn slightly more calories than crunches.

Cons

Higher risk of injury

One of the major problems involved with the exercise is the breakdown in form while doing higher reps. That causes lower back rounding and spinal flexion, which when done repeatedly over a long periods can lead to injuries. The exercise also puts the lumbar spine in a vulnerable position.

Constant use may lead to tightening of the hip flexors, which can pull on the lower spine, causing lower back pain. If you have neck problems, it’s better to stay away from sit-ups.

Here are the best weighted sit-up options.

Takeaway

While both are good exercises for building an iron-clad core, crunches take the edge over sit-ups due to better muscle isolation and lesser injury risk. Sit-ups can be a useful alternative when performed with reduced volume and strict form.

Poll : Which do you prefer among the two? Sit-ups Crunches 0 votes