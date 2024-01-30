Are there different types of narcissism? How can I spot them?

Narcissism, like many other personality traits, lies on a continuum. It becomes important to recognize the types of narcissism, since they may affect you differently. Narcissism as a trait is not inherently bad, and many individuals can live healthy lives even with it. However, in some cases, it can become exaggerated and destructive for oneself and others.

The categorization of narcissism also shows that different types of narcissists have their own traits and use different manipulation tactics. While the differences fade in the real world, it is important to be aware and safeguard oneself. All types of narcissism represent a unique blend of personality traits.

What are the five types of narcissism?

There are five types of narcissism that can affect individuals differently. If you have ever been in a relationship with a narcissist, you may have realized that it can be confusing and distressing at the same time. Learning about the types and traits of narcissism is just one of the steps you can take to protect yourself. To spot narcissism, you have to start by becoming aware of each type and their associated traits.

1. Overt Narcissism

Overt narcissism is the most common type of narcissism. They often have a grandiose and self-centred nature. You may be able to clearly make out that they believe the world revolves around them. They often manipulate others by keeping close to them for their own personal gain.

2. Covert Narcissism

A covert or vulnerable narcissist may be more harmful than an overt narcissist. They hide their intentions behind being a "good-natured" person. They often fit well into social groups. Unfortunately, the abuse can be insidious in nature.

3. Antagonistic Narcissism

Antagonistic narcissists gain a sense of authority and power through aggression and combat. They thrive by fighting and don't mind running over other people's positions. They use various manipulation techniques, which may also include verbal abuse.

4. Communal Narcissism

Communal narcissists seek admiration from others by engaging in good and kind deeds. While they may help others, they may experience no empathy for them. They seek attention and validation through their donations. Remember that the intention is only to boost their image.

5. Malignant Narcissism

Malignant narcissism has fixed features of anti-social behavior and paranoia. As you may imagine, their traits go against the norms of society and are often linked to the traits of psychopathy. Their behavior is marked by zero sense of remorse or guilt.

Irrespective of the type of narcissism, if you find any of these traits impacting you, it is best to seek help. Remember that the traits of narcissism can't be changed overnight. Additionally, they may prevent you from reaching out for help. Think about your safety and take action accordingly. By recognizing the impact of these types of narcissism on your mental health, you pave the way for your own well-being.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

