6 Narcissistic Manipulation Tactics & How To Deal

Narcissistic manipulation is not always easy to detect. You may be in a relationship with a narcissist but may not be able to identify the tactics they use to deceive or manipulate you.

Manipulative relationships are abusive and extremely harmful. It could even be the most painful event someone has ever experienced. Victims of this kind of abuse are frequently unaware of the manipulation. Rarely do they suspect that those who ought to love them the most are manipulating them psychologically.

The diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is indicated by a grandiose sense of self, a limited capacity for empathy, and a desire for excessive admiration.

Do note that we all tend to display these traits at some point in our life. However, narcissistic manipulation tactics can start interfering with the quality of life of self and others. A real examination of this illness reveals that these individuals are capable of manipulating or being nasty to another person.

Tactics Used in Narcissistic Manipulation

Have you ever been subject to narcissistic manipulation? (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

Narcisstic manipulation tactics can differ from person to person. The first step to protecting yourself is identifying the following six ways:

1) Entanglement

You may not be aware of the narcissistic manipulation at play. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Narcissists have little problem disregarding boundaries, and this disrespect can escalate into narcissistic manipulation.

Manipulators won't hesitate to say or do whatever they want to you, in front of you, or behind your back, as they have no regard for your particular needs. This process can occasionally be subtle, and the harm builds up over time till it's too late.

Being entangled prevents you from expressing your feelings, seeking support, and setting healthy limits.

2) Triangulation

You can easily become the centre for blame. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

When someone tries to involve a third party in a dispute for their own gain, it's known as narcissistic triangulation.

This type of narcissistic manipulation can occur in a friendship or romantic partnership and with narcissistic parents. That happens frequently at work when a supervisor or colleague inserts a third party into a dispute to influence that person to take their side or to divert attention from their own behavior.

3) Projection

As a narcisstic manipulation technique, they might project their feelings on you. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

A narcissist may blame others for their undesirable conduct when they're unable to control their unpleasant emotions or acknowledge them.

For instance, a narcissist may think that someone else is angry while, in fact, they're the ones who're upset but find it uncomfortable. That may also show up in romantic partnerships when a partner is accused of cheating, while they're the ones being unfaithful.

4) Deflection

Narcissists employ this strategy to avoid answering straight questions and being exposed for lying.

They might try to avoid you by changing the subject to something else, or answer in a way that's unconnected, ambiguous, or meaningless. The narcissist wants to throw others off and divert their focus. By doing so, they avoid having to accept responsibility for their actions.

5) Amplification

A narcissist may amplify your negatives. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

A common narcissistic manipulation tactic in romantic relationships is that they seek to emphasize failure and downplay achievement.

Your accomplishments won't be acknowledged or praised, but your flaws and errors would be painfully detailed. The eventual goal is to diminish you so that the narcissist may take control of the spotlight.

6) Emotional Manipulation

Your emotions will be used against you by narcissists. Instead of focusing on their actions when you're outraged about anything they do, they prefer to draw attention to your negative feelings. When you protest their unfair behavior, they will denigrate you and may even attack you because of your happy feelings.

You will eventually learn to repress your feelings as a result of this manipulation technique. That enables the narcissist to avoid responsibility and maintain power.

How to Deal With Narcissistic Manipulation Tactics?

How can we handle narcissistic manipulation techniques? The harsh reality is that it's extremely difficult to change a narcissist's behavior.

The best course of action is typically to leave. However, having a narcissist in your life is made even more challenging if that person is a parent, family, spouse, or another important figure in your life.

Understanding their methods of narcissistic manipulation gives you the power to react effectively, outsmarting them, and defending yourself from harm. It's ideal to seek professional help if their behavior overwhelms you.

Takeaway

It might be difficult to establish and maintain good relationships when your significant other has narcissitic personality disorder, a serious mental health condition. To increase their level of dominance and control or to achieve their goals, narcissists frequently use narcissistic manipulation techniques.

Do understand that this is a part of their personality, which they may be unaware of. Many people who have encountered similar behaviors report feeling perplexed and afraid. In the wake of a manipulative relationship, it's crucial to seek validation and professional support.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes