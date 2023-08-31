Are red grapes good for you? Nutrition facts and health benefits

Red grapes are quite popular and delicious. Grapes were cultivated for thousands of years and have been used in brewing one of the finest wines since time immemorial. Ancient civilizations considered grapes as an extremely valuable fruit.

Grapes can be green, red, black, yellow and pink. They're dried to make raisins or even used to make jams and jellies. Grapes can be found with seed or in seedless variations.

In this article, we bring you all you need to know about the nutritional facts of red grapes along with the health benefits they offer.

Red grapes nutrition facts

Grapes are packed with vitamins and minerals. (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Schimmeck)

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a cup of red or green grapes contains:

Calories: 104 kcal

104 kcal Carbs: 27 grams

27 grams Protein: 1 gram

1 gram Fat: 0.2 grams

0.2 grams Fiber: 1.4 grams

1.4 grams Copper: 21% of the daily value (DV)

21% of the daily value (DV) Vitamin K: 18% of the DV

18% of the DV Thiamine (vitamin B1): 9% of the DV

9% of the DV Riboflavin (vitamin B2): 8% of the DV

8% of the DV Vitamin B6: 8% of the DV

8% of the DV Potassium: 6% of the DV

6% of the DV Vitamin C: 5% of the DV

5% of the DV Manganese: 5% of the DV

5% of the DV Vitamin E: 2% of the DV

These grapes are packed with various nutrients, including vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It can be observed from the table above that they provide as much as 21% of the Daily Value (DV) of copper.

They'er also an amazing source of vitamin K along with other vitamins. Apart from these nutrients, they contain valuable compounds that act as antioxidants in the body. These compounds can prevent heart attacks and chronic heart disease.

Grapes or grape juice also provide good hydration and electrolytes required for the body. Munching on grapes provides fewer calories, glucose and fructose than other sweeter fruits and might help with weight loss too.

Amazing red grapes health benefits

Red grapes can protect the body from free radicals. (Image via Unsplash/Mufid Majnun)

The vitamins and minerals present in grapes contribute to the daily requirements of each nutrient.

These micronutrients act as important components of the immune system, enzymatic processes and metabolic system. A strong immune system can prevent infectious diseases by strengthening the body's protective mechanism.

Beneficial compounds present in red grapes have antioxidant properties and protect the body from the oxidative effects of free radicals. Fruits are rich in plant flavonoids, which are important compounds that help reduce inflammation.

These naturally occurring compounds may also help reduce levels of bad cholesterol (also known as LDL and VLDL). Grapes might be good for hypertensive patients and might help lower blood pressure without medications, just like many other fruits.

What else makes red grapes good for you?

Red grapes are used to make wine. (Image via Unsplash/Callum Hill)

The red variety of grapes are nutritionally similar to the green variety, but their taste makes them more preferred for most people. That's why these grapes are chosen for the finest wines around the world.

The red variety of grapes is versatile and best for jams and jellies. Their color makes them more attractive and can be used with oatmeal and porridge. Some varieties are sweet and chosen for jellies, while the sourer varieties are chosen to make wines and juices.

If you're on a low-calorie diet, try making jams and jellies at home without the use of added sugar. The natural sweetness of grapes makes them perfect and can be had with bread or any other food.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

