Are you underweight? Know what it can lead to

Being underweight has the corner for a lot of health issues. Not meeting the weight requirements as per the height and age of an individual has got some severe side effects on his or her life. The effects range from being underconfident about their appearance to getting sick quickly due to a weak immune system.

The severe complications of being underweight are widely been seen. People with a low body mass index (BMI) are more prone to this condition. There are plenty of websites that can asses your BMI, and if you see that it is below 18.5, then you are to be considered under the category of underweight.

As per body type, ectomorphs are more prone to this condition. They find it difficult to put on muscle or fat in their body. This is because they have a faster metabolism rate than other individuals so whatever they eat gets digested and used right away.

Factors leading to underweight

Inadequate caloric intake: Insufficient consumption of calories to meet the body's energy requirements is a primary factor in causing severe weight loss. This can stem from poor appetite, restricted eating habits, or a lack of access to nutritious food.

High metabolism: Some individuals inherently possess a faster metabolism, causing them to burn calories at an accelerated rate. Consequently, gaining weight becomes challenging despite their calorie intake.

Medical conditions: Various medical conditions and illnesses can trigger unintentional weight loss. These conditions are hyperthyroidism, gastrointestinal disorders, chronic infections, cancer, and diabetes.

Eating disorders: Anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa, among other conditions, involve extreme behaviors concerning eating and body image. These behaviors lead to considerable weight loss.

Psychological factors: Stress, depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues can impact appetite and eating habits, potentially resulting in weight loss.

Genetics: Genetic factors can play a role in determining an individual's natural body weight and how their body stores and utilizes energy.

Physical activity level: Engaging in rigorous physical activity without compensating for the increased calorie expenditure can result in weight loss.

Substance abuse: Drug or alcohol abuse can contribute to diminished appetite and weight loss.

Medical treatments: Certain medical treatments, such as chemotherapy and specific medications, can induce nausea, loss of appetite, and weight loss.

Consequences of being underweight

Immune system vulnerability: Individuals with insufficient body weight may experience a compromised immune response, making them more prone to infections.

Muscle deterioration: Inadequate nutrient intake could lead to the degradation of muscle tissue, resulting in weaker muscles and reduced physical strength.

Bone fragility: Below-average body weight might contribute to diminished bone density, increasing the susceptibility to fractures and osteoporosis.

Fertility hurdles: Women with insufficient body weight might face irregular menstrual cycles or even amenorrhea, impacting their ability to conceive.

Hormonal upheaval: Disruptions in hormone levels could stem from inadequate nutrition, potentially causing thyroid dysfunction and erratic hormonal patterns.

Sustained fatigue: Insufficient energy intake may lead to ongoing fatigue, weakness, and decreased endurance.

Cognition impairment: Insufficient nourishment could influence cognitive function, resulting in challenges with concentration, memory, and overall cognitive performance.

Digestive upset: Malnutrition might contribute to gastrointestinal problems like constipation, bloating, and other digestive disturbances.

Delayed recovery: Individuals with low body weight might experience delayed wound healing due to limited nutrients available for tissue repair.

Elevated infection risk: Poor nourishment might weaken the body's ability to combat infections, heightening vulnerability to illnesses.

Pregnancy complications: Underweight conditions during pregnancy might increase the likelihood of preterm birth, low birth weight, and other pregnancy-related issues.

Childhood growth impediment: Undernourished children might encounter hindered growth and developmental setbacks.

Emotional and social impact: Insufficient body weight could lead to body image insecurities, reduced self-esteem, and even trigger eating disorders or other mental health challenges.

Nutrient uptake difficulty: Those lacking proper nourishment could face difficulties absorbing essential nutrients, exacerbating negative health outcomes.

Cardiovascular concerns: Inadequate nutrition might impact heart health, raising the risk of cardiovascular problems.

Hair, skin, and nail challenges: Being underweight could manifest as brittle hair, dry skin, and weakened nails due to a scarcity of vital nutrients.