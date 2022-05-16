Are You Always Hungry? These 7 Superfoods Will Satisfy You!

Do you ever feel like you're constantly hungry? What's on your plate could be the issue. Filling meals and snacks is the goal. Otherwise, you'll find yourself snacking all day and never fully satisfied. However, certain foods are far superior to others in terms of satisfying hunger.

Hunger is your body's natural signal that it requires more nourishment. Your stomach may "roar" and feel empty when you're hungry, or you may get a headache, become agitated, or lose focus. Satiety is a word used to describe the sensation of being full and losing hunger after eating.

Superfoods that will satisfy you for longer

You might be tempted to take a short step into the kitchen for a snack now that you're spending more time at home. But you don't want to eat meals that make you desire more food. There are certain foods that will just make you hungrier.

Fiber and protein-rich foods, on the other hand, will satiate you and keep you from making poor nutrition choices. Here are seven superfoods that will keep you full for longer:

1) Eggs

Eggs are highly nutritious and healthy and are one of the best superfoods that will satisfy you. The majority of the nutrients are found in the yolks, along with the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin that might aid eye health.

High-quality protein is abundant in eggs. A large egg has around 6 grams of protein, which includes all nine essential amino acids.

People who ate eggs and toast for breakfast felt less hungry and ate less calories at their next meal as opposed to those who ended up eating cereal with milk and juice, according to one study.

2) Oatmeal

Oatmeal (porridge) is a common oat-based breakfast alternative. Oatmeal is low in calories and high in fiber, notably beta glucan, a kind of soluble fiber, making it a great choice for the health-conscious.

When compared to ready-to-eat breakfast cereal, participants in a recent study felt more satisfied and less hungry after consuming oatmeal.

The high fiber content and capacity to absorb water gives the oatmeal its filling power. Soluble fiber, such as the beta glucan found in oats, can help you feel satisfied. It may also help to delay the onset of satiety hormones and stomach emptying.

3) Beans

There are numerous reasons to include beans on your grocery list. To start with, beans are indeed a high-fiber food, and high-fiber foods are satisfying. Fiber also helps fill you up without adding calories to your diet (since fiber is not digested by our bodies).

It also adds weight to food and takes longer to digest. Beans also increase the synthesis of the gut hormone cholecystokinin (CCK), which helps to decrease hunger by slowing stomach emptiness.

4) Nuts

Nuts are high in protein and fiber. A study published in the Journal of Proteome Research discovered that those who ate a handful of mixed nuts every day for a 12-week period had higher levels of serotonin, a hormone that can decrease appetite, than those who didn't.

However, because nuts and nut butters are high in healthy fats, the calories from them can quickly pile up. While this fat isn't terrible and is rather beneficial to your health, it's vital to keep portion sizes in mind when eating nuts.

5) Popcorn

The signal that you're filling up is sent to your brain by digestive hormones, which takes roughly 20 minutes. That's one of the reasons popcorn ranks high on the list of superfoods that keep your hunger at bay.

Popcorn takes a very long time to nibble, and the slower you go, the more prone you are to feel satisfied before overindulging. Popcorn is also high in fiber.

6) Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is another wonderful option because it has more protein and less sugar than most other yogurts. While the amount of protein varies between brands, breakfast with Greek yogurt is delicious. It's also a favorite afternoon snack that keeps you satisfied until your next meal.

Women in one 2013 study ate 160-calorie yogurt snacks with low, moderate, or high protein levels. Those who ate the high-protein Greek yogurt felt fuller for longer, ate dinner later, and were less hungry.

7) Raspberries

Fresh fruit is full because it contains a lot of water and is high in fiber. Stretch receptors in your stomach are activated by water-rich foods, which transmit signals to your brain that you're feeling full.

Raspberries are one of the highest-fiber fruits, with 8 grams per cup—roughly a third of your daily fiber needs. If fresh berries are too expensive, buy frozen berries to add to cereal and porridge.

Edited by Sabine Algur