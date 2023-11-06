Are You Tired of Open Pores on the Face? Here Are a Few Ways You Can Deal With It

If you are someone who has already gone through puberty, chances are that you already know about open pores on the face. Problems pertaining to open pores usually start arising during a person's teenage years when they are going through several hormonal changes.

These changes may sometimes get in the way of the normal functioning of sebaceous glands (glands responsible for oil production) and result in the overproduction of sebum. As a result of this, large pores may be visible in several parts of the body. However, given the quality of skin on the face, it is where these pores become the most prominent.

An excess of sebum production can also lead to several other issues such as pimples, acne, whiteheads, and blackheads. All of these skin conditions usually leave behind an enlarged pore when they are gone.

Having said that, there are some ways in which these issues can be tackled. First and foremost, when the visibility of open pores seems to be more than normal, it is best to consult a dermatologist at the earliest. The skin expert might then suggest making a few lifestyle changes, putting you on medication, and following a skincare routine to get rid of the problems.

Are There Any Cures for Open Pores? If So, What Are They?

Open pores arise due to the overproduction of sebum by the body's sebaceous glands (Image via freepik)

As mentioned already, enlarged pores appear primarily due to the over-secretion of sebum from the sebaceous glands. There are multiple ways in which they can be dealt with. Your dermatologist may suggest certain topical and ingestible medicines that will help you deal with your large pores. Additionally, they might also suggest cutting down on certain food items while emphasizing the inclusion of others.

Dermatologists may also sometimes suggest certain skincare products that can work well for your skin. These products are usually medicated and are designed to target specific skin-related issues. Therefore, if you suffer from a case of enlarged pores, the specialist is most likely to suggest the use of non-comedogenic products that wouldn't further clog your pores.

Additionally, they may also suggest the inclusion and exclusion of certain habits that might help with the pores on the face. If nothing works out, there are also certain skin care treatments that dermatologists may suggest to deal with your skin issues.

Can a Skincare Routine Help With Dealing With Large Pores?

Getting into a skincare routine specifically designed to meet your skin needs can help while dealing with open pores (Image via freepik)

One of the things that can help with open pores on your skin is a skincare routine designed to cater to your skin's needs. If your dermatologist has not suggested a routine for your skin, you can design one for yourself, keeping a few things in mind.

If you have enlarged pores on your face, you might want to opt for a foaming facewash, which is non-comedogenic and oil-free. This will help to lightly cleanse your face without causing it any irritation. This will also ensure that your pores aren't getting clogged any further.

After washing your face, if you want you, can also apply a serum with retinol content. It is believed that retinol works wonders on oily and acne-prone skin. If you have large pores on your face, products with this chemical compound can help you tighten your skin and reduce the signs of enlarged pores.

No matter what the weather is outside, always wear sunscreen (Image via freepik)

Make sure that you are using a non-comedogenic, broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen daily while you are at home as well as when you are stepping outside. Besides protecting from sun damage, sunscreens also help in reducing the signs of enlarged pores on the skin.

Besides this, additionally, invest in a gentle exfoliator, and use it twice or thrice a week. Exfoliation helps with the removal of dirt from enlarged pores and also helps in reducing the signs of the same.

Open pores on the skin are a pretty normal phenomenon. Usually, the issue can easily be dealt with at home, although in some cases, things might take a turn for the worse. In times like this, medical intervention may be required.

Therefore, if you see that there are no changes in your skin despite following a skincare routine, you can consult a dermatologist for your specific skin requirements.