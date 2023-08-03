Conquer chicken skin with these dermatologist-approved methods

Have you been dealing with chicken skin for too long? Those pesky bumps and rough patches on the skin can surely be irritating. While chicken skin is harmless and doesn't cause serious health concerns, it can have an impact on your confidence. It might also lead to complications that are hard to get over. Although dermatologists call it keratosis pilaris, it is popularly known as chicken skin.

Fortunately, many dermatologist-approved methods can help you conquer chicken skin and achieve smoother, healthier-looking skin.

Undertsanding chicken skin

Keratosis pilaris (Image via Getty Images)

To effectively tackle keratosis pilaris, it is essential to understand how it appears. The root cause of this condition lies in the overproduction of keratin, a natural protein that forms a protective barrier for the skin against environmental factors and infections.

The interaction between keratin and hair follicles leads to the formation of plugs, obstructing the normal shedding of skin cells and sebum. As a consequence, these plugged hair follicles manifest as distinctive bumps, resulting in a texture reminiscent of plucked chicken skin.

Know about the causes of chicken skin

Keratosis pilaris (Image via Getty Images)

The main causes of this condition include the buildup of keratin around hair follicles, often inherited through genetics. Dry skin can worsen the condition, as it facilitates keratin blockage.

Disruptions in the keratinization process and hormonal changes during pregnancy or puberty can also contribute to the issue. Climate and environment, particularly living in dry or cold areas, may exacerbate symptoms.

Dermatologist-tested methods to deal with chicken skin

Regular moisturization: To manage keratosis pilaris effectively, ensure the affected areas remain well-hydrated. Utilize fragrance-free moisturizers that contain urea, glycerin, or lactic acid, as these ingredients aid in skin softening and exfoliation.

Gentle exfoliation: One of the best ways to combat keratosis pilaris is by removing dead skin cells and unclogging hair follicles. Refrain from using harsh scrubs or loofahs, as they can cause skin irritation. Instead, opt for a mild exfoliating cleanser or a loofah glove, applying gentle circular motions.

Keratosis pilaris (Image via Getty Images)

Topical retinoids: Enhance chicken skin appearance by using topical retinoids like tretinoin. These compounds stimulate cell turnover and prevent dead skin cell accumulation. Begin with a lower concentration and strictly follow your dermatologist's instructions to avoid skin irritation.

Proper cleansing habits: Reduce dryness linked to keratosis pilaris by avoiding hot water and harsh soaps. Choose lukewarm water and mild, fragrance-free cleansers for a gentler approach.

Breathable clothing: To minimize irritation, wear loose-fitting, breathable fabrics that decrease friction on the skin.

Chemical peels: Consider professional chemical peels, as they can eliminate the top layer of dead skin cells and promote skin texture improvement. Ensure you consult with a dermatologist to determine suitability.

Keratosis pilaris (Image via Getty Images)

Laser therapy: In certain cases, laser treatments prove effective in reducing redness and altering skin texture. A consultation with a dermatologist is necessary to explore this option.

Hands-off approach: Resist the temptation to scratch or pick at the bumps, as this can lead to irritation, inflammation, and potential scarring.

Over-the-counter solutions: Explore various over-the-counter creams and lotions with ingredients such as alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), salicylic acid, or urea, which may help with keratosis pilaris.

Patience and consistency: Achieving improvement requires time and consistent effort. Adhere to your treatment plan and follow your dermatologist's advice for optimal results.

What to do in adverse cases

Keratosis pilaris (Image via Getty Images)

Adverse cases of keratosis pilaris are rarely found, per reports, but to make sure you prevent yourself from getting there, make sure to seek professional help before it's too late. A dermatologist will be able to accurately diagnose the severity of your condition and provide personalized treatment options.

Reevaluate your skincare routine and avoid using products that might further irritate the skin, like harsh scrubs or heavily scented lotions. Instead, opt for mild and hypoallergenic options as prescribed by your dermatologist.