Understanding clogged hair follicles or folliculitis: Symptoms, causes, treatments and prevention tips

Clogged hair follicles, medically termed folliculitis, is a condition that affects the scalp and skin.

It generally occurs when the hair follicles become clogged or inflamed with dead skin cells, oil and dirt. Sometimes bacterial infection also causes hair follicles to get clogged and leads to unsightly problems and other complications.

Folliculitis look like small pimples around the scalp, but the infection can spread and lead to other symptoms, too. It's important to note that if folliculitis is left untreated, it can cause severe infection on the scalp and may lead to permanent scarring and hair loss as well.

What are the symptoms of clogged hair follicles on scalp?

Symptoms of clogged hair follicles include dandruff and itchy scalp. (Photo via Pexels/Dmitry Zvolskiy)

Common signs and symptoms of clogged hair follicles on the scalp include:

small bumps on the scalp

pimples with whiteheads

redness

yellow scabs with sores

flaky and itchy scalp

dandruff

pain in the affected area

swelling and inflammation of the hair follicles

hair loss in the affected and surrounding area on the scalp

pus or other fluids coming out of the bump

What causes folliculitis on the scalp?

There are numerous reasons you can end up with clogged hair follicles on the scalp. It can occur due to the build-up of dead skin cells on the scalp, oily skin, bacterial infection and certain haircare products or other cosmetic items.

Shaving or waxing incorrectly, hormonal changes, ingrown hairs and medical concerns like psoriasis and eczema are also some common causes of folliculitis. A weak immune system can also lead to the same.

Is scalp folliculitis contagious?

No, the condition is not contagious, but a fungus, bacteria and other infectious agents can spread from one person to another if people share their hairbrushes, towels and other personal products.

How to unclog hair follicles?

Topical creams can be used. (Photo via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

There are several ways to unclog blocked hair follicles, depending on the severity and cause of the condition. Some common treatment options may include the following:

Topical creams: Over-the-counter antifungal and antibiotic creams and ointments can be used for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections on the scalp. They can also be applied on open sores and large nodules.

Oral medications: Oral medications like antibiotics prescribed by doctors may also reduce inflammation and other uncomfortable symptoms of clogged hair follicles. These medications can also be used to stop the infection from spreading.

Hot compress: To unclog hair follicles at home, you can even use a hot compress, and apply it to the affected area on the scalp.

Anti-dandruff shampoo: Using a dermatologically-recommended anti-dandruff shampoo can also reduce infection and inflammation on the scalp.

Laser hair removal: In some cases, doctors recommend laser hair removal to prevent risk of infection and reduce number of infected hair follicles. Hair removal treatment is also an ideal option for people with severe folliculitis infection.

Risk factors

While anyone can develop clogged hair follicles, certain factors increase the risk. These include:

having eczema and psoriasis

wearing helmets or hats for a long duration

having a weak immune system

shaving the head regularly

rubbing the scalp harshly

using certain medications over the long term

pulling hair

having dermatitis

having curly or thick hair

using hair styling practices

having diabetes or other health concerns that reduces the resistance to infections

How can you prevent clogged hair follicles?

To prevent folliculitis, follow these tips:

Maintain a regular hair-care routine

One of the best things you can do to prevent clogged hair follicles is to maintain a regular and safe hair-care routine.

Use a gentle shampoo depending on your hair type, and wash your hair at least twice a week. Follow up with a conditioner, but avoid using it on the scalp.

Avoid using styling products

Avoid hair styling products. (Photo via Pexels/Sergey Makashin)

If you have a severe infection on the scalp, avoid using styling products, especially ones that contain waxes and oils, till the scalp heals.

Check the label of the product

To prevent infection from spreading, check the labels of hair products you use. Avoid products with dimethicone and silicone. Use salicylic acid on the scalp a few times a week for exfoliation.

Don’t touch or rub your scalp

When you have folliculitis, avoid touching, scratching or rubbing your scalp, as that can cause more inflammation and trigger more irritation.

Other than these preventive tips, it's also important to maintain a healthy lifestyle and diet to keep hair follicles strong and away from infections from the inside. Keep in mind that a poor diet and lifestyle habits can contribute to severe scalp and hair issues.

While mild clogged hair follicles go away in a few days on their own or with basic remedies, serious or repeated infections require proper prescription medication. So, do not hesitate to consult a doctor in cases where symptoms are severe or persist for more than a week.

