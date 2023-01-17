An ingrown hair is a strand of hair that grows back into the skin after waxing, shaving, or tweezing, causing inflammation and itching. It can look like itchy, red spots, and you can even see a hair strand trapped underneath the skin.

It can occur anywhere on the body, but some common places for ingrown hair include cheeks, pubic areas, necks, armpits, chins, legs, and buttocks. Sometimes, it can also lead to infection around the affected area, which can be painful and might cause folliculitis.

Some common signs and symptoms include swollen bumps, small blister-looking bumps filled with pus, stinging or itching, discoloration and hyperpigmentation in the shaved or waxed area.

What causes ingrown hair?

Shaving might lead to razor bumps. (Photo via Pexels/Nikolaos Dimou)

The major cause is removing hair by waxing, shaving, or tweezing. That can force the hair back into the follicles and cause the hair to grow underneath the skin. It can also force the hair to re-enter the follicle and cause the hair to grow inward.

People with coarse and curly hair are more likely to get ingrown hairs as cutting this type of hair leads to razor bumps, also called pseudofolliculitis, which is common after removing hair from the area.

What to do with ingrown hair?

You can try to remove it by exfoliating your skin, as exfoliation helps release hair by gently eliminating the dead layer of skin cells. You can apply an exfoliating scrub or gel to rub the affected area and use warm water to wash it off.

Alternatively, you can also pull the hair out using a sterile needle or tweezer. Just be very careful, and don’t forget to apply an alcohol-based gel to the surrounding skin to prevent infection. Carefully use a needle or tweezer to gently pull the hair loop from your skin.

How to treat ingrown hair?

Laser hair removal is a long term solution. (Photo via Pexels/Onder Ortel)

Ingrown hairs may go away on their own without any treatment, but there are certain ways to resolve them easily. These include:

Avoid shaving and let the hair grow fully

Try to use depilatory products for hair removal, as they help dissolve the protein structures of the hair.

Opt for an electric shaver instead of using a razor.

Do not shave on dry skin. Always use a shaving gel or cream, especially if you're using a razor.

Before shaving or waxing, apply a warm compress for a few minutes to open the pores, and release ingrown hairs.

If these tips don’t help and the problem persists, consult your healthcare provider, and seek medical attention. The doctor may prescribe the following medications to reduce inflammation and manage infections.

creams and gels to soothe the skin

ointments to remove dead skin cells

pills to manage infection

medications and creams to reduce hair growth

Your doctor might also recommend a laser hair removal procedure and electrolysis to get rid of ingrown strands at a deeper level. These methods slow down the growth of hair and are quite beneficial in the long run, especially if you have curly and thick hair.

It's also important to note that while these procedures are advantageous and a long-term solution, they might lead to side effects and cause scarring, blistering, and even dyspigmentation. So, before just going for treatment, talk to your doctor to determine all the potential risks and side effects, and make your decision wisely.

How to prevent ingrown hairs?

One of the best ways is to use the right hair removal cream, tool, or procedure. That includes:

exfoliating your skin thoroughly before shaving

applying a before and after shaving cream or gel

using a good quality single-blade razor and changing it frequently to prevent cuts and irritations

rinsing the blade after each use

shaving or waxing in the direction your hair grows

If your ingrown hair isn’t reducing even after following all the precautionary measures and adhering to a good skincare routine, or if the area has become infected, call your doctor, and seek medical attention immediately.

