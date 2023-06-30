Aspartame, the sweetener in Diet Coke, is under review as potential carcinogen by World Health Organization

According to a leaked WHO report, the artificial sweetener aspartame may soon be classified as a "possible carcinogen," or substance that causes cancer.

Diet Coke, Coke Zero, chewing gum, diet Snapple, morning cereals, ice cream and many other popular foods and beverages contain this artificial sweetener.

This artificial sweetener is about to be classified as a probable carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the World Health Organization's cancer research division, according to Reuters.

The proposed action is probably going to cause a big feud between the industry and regulatory authorities.

What is aspartame?

Diet coke contains artificial sweeteners. (Image via Unsplash/Brett Jordan)

Aspartame is a low-calorie sweetener that gives foods a sweet flavor without packing a lot of calories.

It's made by combining two amino acids, phenylalanine and aspartic acid. Given that it's 200 times sweeter than sugar, a smaller amount is required to obtain the desired sweetness.

Many items, including soft drinks, sweets, yogurt, chewing gum and many sugar-free or low-calorie meals employ this artificial sweetener. It's favored by those who want to control their calorie intake or cut back on their sugar intake.

It's crucial to remember that this artificial sweetener has undergone considerable research and evaluation by regulatory agencies, including the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other international health organizations.

Aspartame was initially approved by the U.S. FDA in 1974 for use as a tabletop sweetener and in a variety of goods.

Will WHO declare Aspartame as carcinogen?

Reports are yet to confirm if aspartame is carcinogenic or not. (Image via Unsplash/ Kenny Eliason)

The IARC listing might be announced as early as July 14, which is also the day the Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives is expected to release its findings about the artificial sweetener. Years of thorough testing and investigation are necessary before a substance may be deemed carcinogenic.

Artificial sweeteners have had a difficult year: Splenda has recently drawn attention, as sucralose may contain harmful substances that harm DNA.

The WHO issued recommendations in May cautioning people against using non-sugar sweeteners for weight loss and said that the products could cause more harm than good.

In February, researchers at the Cleveland Clinic found erythritol, a sweetener, to be associated with an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.

What would be the impact of WHO’s announcement?

Such decisions have in the past had a significant influence on companies that employ the substances.

Mars Wrigley, the creator of Skittles, and PepsiCo are members of the International Sweeteners Association, which says that it has "serious concerns with preliminary speculation about the IARC opinion."

Secretary general of the International Sweeteners Association, Frances Hunt-Wood, said:

“No conclusions can be drawn until both reports are published. Aspartame is one of the most thoroughly researched ingredients in history, with over 90 food safety agencies across the globe declaring it as safe.”

It's not known whether aspartame would be labeled as a ‘carcinogen’ before an official announcement is made.

