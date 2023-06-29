Top 10 dangers of artificial sweeteners

The potential dangers of artificial sweeteners have gained much attention recently after a meta-analysis report by the World Health Organization mentioned various ill effects of sweeteners. A meta-analysis is a collection of data from various research studies.

Although all sweeteners are not harmful, some of them might pose health risks. In this article, we bring you a list of the top ten dangers of artificial sweeteners that you must know to stay safe.

Top dangers of artificial sweeteners

Dangers of artificial sweeteners include stomach bloating. (Image via Unsplash/Sean S)

Various research studies on different types of artificial sweeteners have indicated the following dangers of artificial sweeteners:

1) Effect on gut health

Certain artificial sweeteners have laxative effects, and excess consumption can cause unnecessary flatulence and indigestion, as it speeds up the process of movement of food in the intestine. Sucralose can also cause bloating and flatulence.

2) Insulin resistance

Although artificial sweeteners do not trigger an insulin spike, research studies have indicated the indirect effects of certain artificial sweeteners on insulin resistance.

Long-term consumption of these sweeteners can exacerbate insulin resistance. Further research is required to find out more about such dangers of artificial sweeteners.

3) Effect on appetite

As artificial sweeteners lack calories, they might cause excess hunger if the meal is very low on calories. Providing calories from healthy fats is a good option, as dietary fat does not cause fat gain in the absence of carbohydrates.

4) Cravings for sugars

Consumers of artificial sweeteners have pointed out excess cravings for sugar-sweetened snacks and desserts.

That could be due to the lack of enough calories in the diet. People end up drinking sugary beverages and desserts and hence gain weight again.

5) Risk of heart disease

Some research studies have indicated that the dangers of artificial sweeteners also include a higher risk of heart disease. Clinical studies are required to understand the risk of artificial sweeteners as a sugar substitute, though.

6) Risk of cancer

This had been a matter of concern and debate for long. Studies on mice have indicated risks of bladder cancer from saccharine and cyclamate.

However, human clinical studies have not found any risks yet. Further and continuous long-term research is required to rule out the dangers of artificial sweeteners completely.

7) Headaches

Certain artificial sweeteners like aspartame can cause headaches in some people who might be intolerant to aspartame. This condition is extremely rare and in most cases, artificial sweeteners do not cause any headache.

8) Risk of depression

Although rare, one of the worrying dangers of artificial sweeteners also includes risk of depression related to aspartame consumption. It's not well known how it happens yet.

9) Risk of seizures

One study found that certain sweeteners like aspartame can increase risk of seizures in children. However other studies found no correlation between artificial sweeteners and risk of seizures. Further studies are required to rule out the risks, though.

10) Risk of rashes

Some people are allergic to sulphonamides found in saccharine. That could trigger skin rashes and other allergic reactions. People with known allergies must avoid saccharine-sweetened products completely.

How to identify harmful artificial sweeteners?

Harmful artificial sweeteners can cause headaches (Image via Unsplash/Elisa Ventur)

Several types of artificial sweeteners are available in the market. The acceptable daily intake values of common artificial sweeteners are as follows:

Acesulfame potassium, ADI 15

Advantame, ADI 32.8

Aspartame, ADI 50

Neotame, ADI 0.3

Saccharin, ADI 15

Sucralose, ADI 5

Steviol glycosides (not raw stevia), ADI 4

No ADI has been published yet for the monk fruit sweetener.

Sweeteners, including stevia, are extracted from natural sources and are considered safer. Harmful artificial sweeteners include saccharine, cyclamate and aspartame as per studies.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes