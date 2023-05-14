Breaking the Cycle: Understanding and Overcoming Insulin Resistance

Insulin resistance is a complicated condition in which your body does not react to the hormone insulin as it should, which is produced by the pancreas and is crucial for controlling blood sugar levels. It can be caused by a variety of hereditary and environmental causes.

Millions of people worldwide are impacted by insulin resistance, which is an increasing health concern. It happens when the body's sensitivity to the hormone insulin, which controls blood sugar levels, decreases.

Numerous health issues, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and obesity, may result from this. For the cycle to end and to promote maximum health, it is crucial to comprehend the reasons for and signs of insulin resistance.

Normal insulin levels

It is critical to comprehend normal insulin levels in order to comprehend insulin resistance. Age, weight, and degree of activity are a few variables that affect insulin levels. Fasting insulin levels typically need to be under 5 IU/mL. Insulin resistance might be present if insulin levels are routinely higher than this.

Insulin is crucial to control blood sugar levels. (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Symptoms of insulin resistance

Insulin-resistance can cause a range of symptoms, including:

High blood sugar levels

Increased thirst and frequent urination

Fatigue and low energy levels

Difficulty losing weight

Increased hunger and cravings

High blood pressure

Tingling or numbness in the hands and feet

Females can have the following symptoms:

Weight gain, especially around the abdomen

Fatigue and low energy levels

Difficulty losing weight

Irregular menstrual cycles

Acne or other skin conditions

Dark patches on the skin

Is there a link between PCOS and insulin resistance?

Yes, there is a connection between insulin resistance and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). In fact, it's believed that insulin resistance is a major component in the emergence of PCOS.

Androgens (male hormones) and insulin levels are higher in the bodies of PCOS-afflicted women. The hormone insulin controls blood sugar levels, but when the body develops a resistance to it, the pancreas may generate more insulin than is required.

Numerous health issues, including weight gain, elevated blood sugar levels, and a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, may result from this.

PCOS may increase the chances of insulin resistance. (Image via Pexels/ Pavel Danilyuk)

According to research, lowering insulin resistance through dietary and lifestyle modifications can assist with PCOS symptoms like hirsutism and irregular menstruation. Weight loss, regular exercise, and a low-carb, high-fat diet can all benefit PCOS patients' insulin sensitivity and support their overall health.

To acquire a precise diagnosis and create a customized treatment plan, it is crucial to speak with your healthcare professional if you believe you may have PCOS or insulin resistance.

Insulin resistance diet

A diet that aims to control blood sugar levels and enhance insulin sensitivity is known as an insulin resistance diet. This kind of diet tends to be heavy in fiber-rich foods, healthy fats, and low in carbohydrates. Some dietary suggestions for controlling insulin resistance include the ones listed below:

Avoid processed foods: Foods that have been through a processing step, like sugary snacks, processed grains, and fast food, can raise insulin levels and encourage inflammation in the body.

Limit your intake of carbs: Because they break down into glucose, which can raise your insulin levels. Choose complex carbs that are high in fiber, such as whole grains, vegetables, and legumes, and try to keep your carbohydrate intake to 30–40 percent of your total calories.

Diet management may help with insulin-resistance symptoms. (Image via Unsplash/ Brooke Lark)

Increase your intake of healthy fats: Healthy fats, like those in nuts, seeds, avocado, and olive oil, can help your body become more sensitive to insulin and experience less inflammation.

Avoid sugary drinks: Sodas, sweet tea, and juice can raise insulin levels and cause the body to swell up in inflammation.

Dietary management of insulin resistance is only one component of an all-encompassing strategy for enhancing insulin sensitivity and general health. Managing stress, getting enough sleep, and participating in regular physical activity are all crucial for controlling insulin resistance.

To acquire a precise diagnosis and create a customized treatment plan, it is crucial to speak with your healthcare practitioner if you think you may have insulin resistance.

