What Causes High Blood Sugar? Strategies for Prevention and Treatment

It is important to know what causes high blood sugar levels in order to keep blood sugar levels in control.

Although there are many factors that might contribute to elevated blood sugar, what we eat has the biggest and most obvious impact on this. When we consume carbs, our bodies turn them into glucose, which might contribute to an increase in blood sugar.

To some extent, consuming a lot of protein might also cause blood sugar levels to rise. No amount of fat increases blood sugar levels. Blood sugar levels can also rise as a result of stress causing an increase in the hormone cortisol.

Let us explore what causes high blood sugar.

What causes high blood sugar?

Hyperglycemia, or high blood sugar, is a common illness that, if left untreated, can result in major health issues. High blood sugar levels can be caused by a number of different things, not just the well-known cause of diabetes.

Diabetes is the prime cause of blood sugar spike. (Image via Pexels/ Artem Podrez)

Here are the answers to what causes high blood sugar:

1) What causes high blood sugar - Diabetes

Diabetes is a long-term disease in which the body is unable to adequately manufacture or utilize insulin.

Insulin is a hormone that controls blood sugar levels by making it easier for cells to take in glucose. The body does not create enough insulin in type 1 diabetes, whereas in type 2 diabetes, the body develops insulin resistance. Both can result in elevated blood sugar levels.

2) What causes high blood sugar- Pancreatic disease

Hyperglycemia can be brought on by pancreatic disorders such as pancreatitis, pancreatic cancer, and cystic fibrosis since these ailments destroy the pancreatic cells. The pancreatic islet cells generate and secrete insulin.

Pancreatic disease can also cause increase in blood sugar levels. (Image via Unsplash/ Sasun Bughdaryan)

The ability of pancreatic cells to produce enough insulin to remove glucose from the blood and regulate blood sugar is compromised by inflammation and damage to the pancreas.

3) What causes high blood sugar - Cushing’s syndrome

When your body is exposed to or takes in too much cortisol, Cushing's syndrome can occur. Your body naturally produces cortisol, popularly known as the stress hormone, and it can also be found in some drugs.

Cortisol overproduction in your body can lead to Cushing's syndrome. It may also occur as a result of some medications that your doctor may have recommended.

Ten to 30 percent of persons with Cushing's syndrome will experience reduced glucose tolerance.

4) What causes blood sugar - Lack of physical activity

An active lifestyle is essential for sustaining a healthy body. Physical activity requires the utilization of your energy reserves. Your body converts the sugars in your food into glucose, which is then used as energy.

Physical activity is essential to keep blood sugar level in control. (Image via Unsplash/ Gabin Vallet))

Up to 24 hours after a workout, consistent exercise makes your body more responsive to insulin. Exercise, even in little doses, can assist to prevent sugar spikes.

Consider including a brief bout of exercise in your day, such as a morning or evening walk.

5) What causes blood sugar - PCOS

A hormonal condition known as polycystic ovarian syndrome affects women who are in the 'childbearing' years and may cause heavier menstrual cycles and elevated testosterone levels. Your ovaries may release eggs at irregular intervals as a result of this disease.

Excess insulin is one of the factors contributing to polycystic ovarian syndrome. Insulin resistance can be brought on by too much insulin, which makes it more difficult to control your blood sugar levels.

What level of blood sugar is high?

Prediabetes is defined as having a fasting blood sugar level between 100 and 125 mg/dL, whereas diabetes is defined as having a fasting blood sugar level of 126 mg/dL or above.

Diabetes can potentially be identified by taking a random blood sugar reading of 200 mg/dL or above.

What causes high blood sugar- PCOS is one of the reasons. (Image via Pexels/ Polina Tankilevitch)

What Are the Symptoms of High Blood Sugar?

High blood sugar symptoms can include:

Heightened thirst

Frequent urinating

Fatigue

Distorted vision

Headaches

Slow wound and cut healing

Numbness or tingling in the hands or feet

If untreated, high blood sugar can have detrimental effects on one's health. The first step in both prevention and treatment of high blood sugar is understanding what causes high blood sugar. A healthy lifestyle can help control blood sugar levels and lower the risk of problems. This includes eating a balanced meal and exercising frequently.

Careful blood sugar management is essential for people with diabetes to avoid long-term health problems. Ask your healthcare professional for advice and treatment options if you are worried about your blood sugar levels.

