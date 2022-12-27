Artificial Sweeteners as a Sugar Substitute: Are They Really Safe?

Artificial sweeteners are naturally extracted or synthetically synthesized compounds that add sweetness to food without adding any calories.

Products labeled 'sugar-free' often use sugar substitutes of different kinds. Sugar substitutes have different chemical compositions, so concerns about the safety of artificial sweeteners are genuine.

Certain sweetening compounds can have adverse effects if not consumed as per usage instructions. Read on to find out about the different types of artificial sweetening agents and their safety concerns.

Why Use Artificial Sweeteners?

Consumption of sugar is associated with diabetes and obesity (Image via Unsplash/Faran Raufi)

Packaged beverages, instant cereals, certain snacks, and desserts are sweetened using sugar, high fructose corn syrup, or a combination of the two. The use of high fructose corn syrup helps companies cut costs. Liquid glucose is also used as a sweetener in food products.

Foods high in refined sugar are strongly associated with lifestyle disorders like heart disease, dementia, mental decline, type 2 diabetes mellitus, chronic inflammation, obesity, and fatty liver disease. Packaged food items containing high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) are far more dangerous than products with refined sugar.

Acceptable Daily Intake of Artificial Sweeteners

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has determined ADI values for some of the most commonly used sugar substitutes, excluding steviol glycoside.

The Acceptable Daily Intake value for steviol glycoside has been jointly determined by the Joint Food and Agricultural Organization/World Health Organization Expert Committee on Food Additives.

The ADI values are as follows:

Acesulfame potassium, ADI 15

Advantame, ADI 32.8

Aspartame, ADI 50

Neotame, ADI 0.3

Saccharin, ADI 15

Sucralose, ADI 5

Steviol glycosides (not raw stevia), ADI 4

No ADI has been determined yet for mogrosides (extracted from monk fruit).

Health Aspects & Safety of Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial sweetening agents have been analyzed extensively in laboratories and clinical studies around the world. The conclusions of these studies are listed below:

1) Obesity

Sugar substitutes can help people dealing with obesity (Image via Unsplash/Fuu J)

Research published in the International Journal of Obesity has found that the use of artificial sweeteners as a substitute for sugar can lead to weight loss.

That's due to the fact that these products can reduce the overall calorie intake contributed by sugars in the diet. It can be said that these sugar substitutes are comparatively safer than actual sugar when it comes to lifestyle disorders, though.

2) Risk of cancer

Several social media claims exist regarding the risk of cancer from sugar substitutes.

However, the National Cancer Institute, working under the National Institutes of Health, has reiterated that there's no known risk of cancer associated with artificial sweeteners. Most of these claims are myths and have no scientific validity.

3) Risk of cardiovascular diseases

Most sugar alternatives are relatively safe for the heart (Image via Unsplash/Jesse Orrico)

A meta-analysis published in the Journal of Public Health has indicated that excessive consumption of certain artificial sweeteners can increase the risk of heart disease and related illnesses.

A similar study published in the journal Advances in Nutrition also concluded with similar results. However, when consumed at recommended levels, artificial sweeteners are relatively safe.

4) Gut Health

Certain artificial sweeteners can damage the gut microbiome due to their chemical composition.

Polyols like erythritol, maltitol, and xylitol are known to cause bloating and diarrhea when consumed in excess quantities. That can reduce gut bacterial colonies and affect digestion.

Bottom Line

Most artificial sweeteners regulated by the FDA are relatively safe for human consumption. It's, however, important to follow the serving instructions written on the packaging.

It's recommended not to cross the daily acceptable intake values. Certain sugar substitutes like erythritol, xylitol, and maltitol can cause bloating, flatulence, and diarrhea when consumed in excess due to their laxative properties. While buying sugar substitutes, read the nutritional labels and health warnings carefully.

