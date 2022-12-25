Corn syrup is basically a liquid sweetener that’s made from natural sugars found in corn.

It's a very common ingredient used mostly in desserts and sugary treats, such as jellies, candies, jams, frosting, caramel, etc. An important point to note here is that corn syrup is different from high fructose syrup that’s also found in sugary beverages and processed foods.

There are two main types of corn syrup: light and dark. While the light syrup is clear in texture and mostly used with vanilla, the dark one is richer and sweeter in taste, mostly flavored with molasses.

Major uses

Corn syrup is widely used in sweets and dessert items. Manufacturers use it in various baked goods, candies, jellies, etc. It can also be used to make caramel snacks, rice crispies, nutritional bars, cookies, ice cream, and more.

Adding this sweetener gives a very smooth texture to different pies, such as pecan pies and sugar pies, and also improves the texture of homemade sorbets by dissolving the sugar crystals. It's also found in fruit juices, soft drinks, bread, yogurt, and cereals.

The sweetener is also used as a humectant, which is an ingredient that prevents certain foods from drying out.

Nutritional facts

1 tablespoon of corn syrup contains the following:

Calories – 62

Protein – 0 grams

Fat – 0 grams

Potassium – 0.2 mg

Carbohydrates – 17 grams

Sodium – 14 mg

This corn sweetener is composed almost entirely of sugars and is also very high in calories. That's why many people opt for its healthier substitutes as discussed below.

Healthier substitutes for corn syrup

Here are a few substitutes you can use in your favorite dessert recipes:

Honey

Honey is a natural sweetener that has various health benefits. Studies have shown that honey is loaded with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties, which makes it a healthier and more reasonable alternative. While honey is not a good option for making caramel and candy, it's an excellent option to use in baked goods and frostings.

Agave syrup

Agave syrup is another great substitute that's derived from the sap of agave succulents. It's a bit thinner in consistency but has a flavor just like honey.

Golden syrup

Golden syrup is a very popular baking ingredient that has a mellow and very light flavor. It's made from sugar beet juice or cane sugar, and its consistency is similar to corn syrup. This syrup can also be used in candy making as it prevents crystallization.

Also read: Nutritional and health benefits of beet juice.

Maple syrup

Maple syrup can be added to desserts. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Pyshniuk)

Maple syrup is an excellent substitute, mostly used for baking pies and ice creams. It's a natural sweetener, which is made from the sap of the maple tree and gives out a unique aroma and taste.

It contains antioxidants that protect the body from inflammation and cell damage. Maple syrup can be substituted in recipes, including homemade jams, frosting, etc.

Brown rice syrup

Brown rice syrup has a similar consistency and prevents crystallization, making it a good ingredient for candy making. Slightly nutty in flavor, brown rice syrup doesn’t complement many recipes, other than certain candies.

When it comes to storing corn syrup, the good news is that it doesn’t need to be refrigerated. It's safe to eat for a longer duration, whether or not the bottle's seal has been broken. You can find this natural sweetener in the baking aisle of any supermarket.

