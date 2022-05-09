Avocados: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Avocados (Persea Americana) are berries, despite the fact that some people refer to them as fruits and others as vegetables. They belong to the Lauraceae family of plants, which also contains the cinnamon tree.

They have become social media darlings and have been dubbed "America's newfavoritee fruit."

Avocados are extremely popular, and for good reason. Not only are they tasty, but they're also high in vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that can help you stay healthy.

They are available in a variety of sizes, colors, and textures. All are tropical plants with flesh that melts to a buttery feel when harvested, making them popular in everything from dips to desserts.

Avocados are usually grown in tropical and subtropical climates. The creamy Hass Avocado is the most sought-after avocado cultivar. The trees were originally discovered in Puebla, Mexico, around 10,000 B.C., according to archeological evidence. The civilizations of Ancient Central America and South America were the first to use this incredibly nutritious fruit.

Nutrition profile of Avocado

Avocados are high in a variety of essential elements, many of which are deficient in today's diets.

It is high in nutrients like magnesium, B6, vitamin C, vitamin E, and folate, which are commonly low in many people's diets.

B6, a nutrient that helps control inflammation and protects against oxidative damage, can be found in half an avocado and supplies 30% of your daily needs.

Approximately half an avocado (100 g) includes

calorie count: 160

14.7 g fat

8.5 g carbs

less than 1 g sugar

6.7 g fiber

2g protein

Avocados are nearly the only fruit that includes heart-healthy monounsaturated fat (good fat).

It can assist in increasing the absorption of fat-soluble nutrients such as vitamins A, D, K, and E by acting as a "nutrient booster."

Health benefits of Avocados: Why include them in your diet?

Avocados have become increasingly famous in the health and wellness sector due to their high nutritional value and numerous health advantages.

Check out this list of health benefits offered by avocados:

1) Good for vision

Avocados include the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, which absorb harmful light wavelengths.

People who consume a lot of antioxidant-rich foods are less likely to develop age-related macular degeneration, which is a major cause of blindness among the elderly. The darker green flesh closest to the peel contains most of the avocado's antioxidants.

2) Regulating blood sugar level

Avocados may have diabetes-friendly properties. Despite the fact that it includes carbohydrates, it has a glycemic index of almost zero, which indicates it has no influence on blood sugar.

The glycemic index is a number scale ranging from 1 to 100, with higher numbers suggesting foods that spike blood sugar more quickly.

Avocados, which are high in monounsaturated fats, are a good choice for diabetics, especially when they replace high-glycemic foods.

Avocado eating has been demonstrated to enhance glycemic control in people with type 2 diabetes in several trials.

3) Smart choice during pregnancy

Folate is necessary for a successful pregnancy. A healthy diet lowers the chances of miscarriage and neural tube defects. When pregnant, get at least 600 micrograms (mcg) of folate per day. One avocado can contain up to 160 mcg.

Avocados also include fatty acids that are important for fetal development and a healthy diet.

4) Weight management

However, a variety of factors influence weight. Eating a nutritious and balanced diet is likely the most significant aspect in achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight, which is essential for illness prevention.

Avocados are rich in calories, but high in nutrients and due to their high fiber and healthy fat content, they help promote satiety.

According to research, eating a diet high in fiber foods like fruits and vegetables will help you lose weight. Furthermore, people who consume more fiber have a better body weight than those who consume less fiber.

5) Boost up your mood

A cup of avocado slices contains about 118 micrograms of folate, which is over a third of the daily requirement for most adults. People who don't receive enough of this B vitamin may be more prone to depression, and antidepressants may not work as well for them.

Folate also helps prevent birth abnormalities, so expecting and new moms should get plenty of it.

6) Improved brain functioning

Avocados are high in vitamin E, which may help prevent Alzheimer's disease and reduce the decline in your memory and cognitive abilities.

This could be due to vitamin E's antioxidant qualities, which can help battle cell damage caused by factors like pollution and sunlight over time.

7) Get glowing skin

Avocados are good for your skin whether you eat them or use them as a mask. Its antioxidants, like vitamin C, can help smooth out wrinkles and keep your skin appearing young.

The same nutrients that shield your eyes also shield your skin from UV harm. Avocado paste can help with wound healing, so apply it to a sunburn.

