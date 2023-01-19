Back Extension Machine: Benefits, Muscles Worked, and More

The back extension machine exercise is a bodyweight isolation workout using a machine that provides users with the full range of motion. This exercise is often used in athletic training programmes or intense compound movements.

This exercise is excellent, as it's a low impact alternative to back exercises while activating the same muscle groups and reducing the risks related to back injuries.

In this article, we will discuss the benefits of back extension machine exercise along with the muscles worked, techniques to use, and how you can do it at home.

How to Use Back Extension Exercise?

Back extension machine exercises, or also referred to as hyperextensions, improve stability, increase strength of the erector spinae muscles, and improve range of motion.

This exercise is also used as a rehabilitative therapy for people recovering from a back injury or poor lumbar. It doesn't put any additional strain on any of the said areas. Follow these steps to do the back extension exercise:

Start by positioning yourself on the Roman chair stand and hooking your ankles at the rear so that you can bend your torso over the padded portion of the chair. Next, hinge on your hips by bending your upper torso over the padded part of the chair with a neutral spine. Reverse and repeat the movement.

Benefits of Back Extension Machine Exercise

Floor extension exercise (Image via Unsplash/Alexandra Tran)

Here are some benefits of back extension exercise:

1) Greater Back Stability

One of the best benefits of back extension machine exercise is that it can help in improving back stability and improving posture. It helps strengthen the muscles of the lower back and reduces chances of spinal overextension.

2) Low Impact Back Exercise

This back extension exercise is a great low impact alternative workut for the lower back, which makes it perfect for beginners. However, due to the lower intensity of this exercise, it can result in lesser training stimulus.

3) Reduced Risk of Injury

This back extension exercise can help reduce chances of injury by reinforcing spinal protection and improving lower back strength and stability. That can not only be beneficial for athletic performance but also functional everyday tasks.

Back Extension Muscles Worked

Barbell deadlift for back (Image via Unsplash/Cyan Cooper)

The back extension machine primarily targets the muscle groups of the posterior chain with the emphasis on the erector spinae muscles along with activation of the hamstring and glutes.

The erector spinae is also responsible for most of the power that's involved throughout the movement. This exercise also engages the oblique muscles for the purpose of stability throughout the movement.

Back Extension Exercise

Back extension machine exercises are suitable for both regular gym goers and physical rehabilitation patients. However, for people recovering from injury or accident, it's advised to perform this exercise only with the advice of medical professionals such as physical therapists.

The back extension exercise can be done by people and athletes who want to increase strength and build stability in the posterior chain. This low-impact exercise is excellent for the back. When combined with other similar exercises, it can help in stimulate the posterior chain muscles.

Back Extension at Home

Lat pull downs (Image via Unsplash/Sule Makaroglu)

The back extension exercise is extremely versatile and can even be performed at home without using any equipment. For instance, floor back extensions can be performed without any equipment.

How to do floor back extension?

Start by laying down on the ground on your stomach in a spacious area and arms extended outside to both sides.

Once you've adopted the proper posture for the exercise, elevate your torso off the ground by contracting the lower back muscles and squeezing the gluteus muscles. Raise your sternum and chest off the ground. Hold on to the top movement, and squeeze your lower back muscles.

Gently release the contraction of the lower back muscles and glutes to lower your torso back to the ground. Repeat.

The back extension machine is an effective low-impact alternative to back exercise. It provides a multitude of benefits along with reducing risk of back injury and strengthening lower back while using a proper posture.

