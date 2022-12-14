Bacon: Is It Really Good for You?

Bacon is a staple breakfast in many households. It is basically made from pork but goes through a process where it is soaked in ingredients such as nitrates, salt, etc. Though it tastes and smells great and has a rich and crunchy flavor, is this porcessed pork meat really good for you?

Let’s find out.

In this article, we’ve outlined a few important things about your favorite pork product.

How is bacon made?

If you assume that bacon’s a simple cut of meat, you are wrong. Yes, it is made from pork, but it goes through a curing process in which the pork meat is soaked in nitrates, salt, and sugar, and then smoked afterwards. So, it is basically processed meat, however, the ingredients used to process it vary largely from one manufacturer to another.

Is it nutritious?

Just like other meat products, processed pork meat is fairly nutritious too.

A 100 gram of cooked bacon has:

Animal protein – approximately 37 grams

Vitamins – B1, B2, B3, B5, B6 and B12

Calories – 541

Fat – 41.78 gram

Protein – 37.04 gram

Carbs- 1.43 gram

Phosphorous – 53% of the RDA

Selenium – 89% of the RDA

Other nutrients include magnesium, potassium, zinc, iron, etc.

An important point to note here is that all the aforementioned nutrients and vitamins are also found in various other less-processed pork items. So, yes, you have other healthy pork options to include in your dishes other than this highly-processed one.

Pork meat is fairly nutritious. (Photo via Pexels/Nicolas Postiglioni)

Loaded with fat

Bacon is rich in fat, but it mostly consists of oleic acid and monosaturated fat that’s good for your heart and overall health. While much of the fat in this pork product is healthy, do not ignore the fact that it also contains saturated fat, which is believed to increase the risk factors for heart problems. But if you are limiting your portion size, you are good to go.

Another good thing is that since it is high in fat, it can potentially help you manage your food cravings, which in return can help keep your weight in check.

High in salt

Bacon has a very high salt content and consuming it on a daily basis can certainly increase the risk of diseases and health problems including stomach cancer, blood pressure, etc. People who are especially sensitive to salt must consider limiting their intake of salt-rich foods, such as bacon.

Nitrates and nitrites

Processed meat contains nitrates and nitrites, which are additives added to preserve its flavor and color. While these compounds cause no problems on their own, they can become harmful when they are exposed to heat and turn into cancer-causing chemicals called nitrosamines.

But the good news is that manufacturers frequently add antioxidants like erythorbic acid and Vitamin C to the curing process to reduce the formation of cancer-causing chemicals. But a high intake may still enhance the risk of cancer.

How to cook bacon?

There are several ways to prepare this pork product.

You can grill and enjoy it alongside toast and eggs, or pair it with vegetables and other items to make it even more delicious and rich. You can make a bacon sandwich with a slice of meat, lettuce, avocado, and tomato, and top it with your favorite sauce and seasonings. You can even add it to your favorite noodles or salad.

Wrapping up

If you are obsessed with bacon, rest assured you can have it in your diet, but in moderation. The key to enjoying this processed meat is to eat it occasionally rather than including it in your everyday meals. Better yet, try pairing it with antioxidants like vitamin C or add healthier filling options with it.

If you are having it for breakfast, then go easy on meat for the rest of the day and include other essential food items in your remaining meals. When you consume it in moderation and balance it with lots of lean protein, whole grains, and vegetables, you get the most delicious and nutrient-dense diet. Just remember that when it comes to processed meat, a little goes a long way.

Poll : 0 votes