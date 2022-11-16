Baking Soda for Weight Loss: Does It Work?

Baking soda or Sodium bicarbonate has a variety of purposes beyond the kitchen, despite the fact that you may only think of it as the substance you add to bread and cookies to help them rise. It can be mixed with the bathwater to ease aching muscles, poured down a drain with white vinegar to clear a blockage, or dusted under the arms as a natural deodorant.

It may, however, also aid in weight loss. This is so that it can function as an antacid. It serves to balance the acidity in your stomach, which can relieve indigestion.

Does baking soda aid weight loss?

There are claims that baking soda, when combined with water, apple cider vinegar, or lemon juice, is quite efficient supplement for weight loss. However, there is no data to support this. The body's alkalizing actions of sodium bicarbonate are generally thought to promote weight loss or prevent weight gain.

Considering the drink you wish to mix baking soda with is the main reason why it can indirectly promote weight loss.

Older research shows that combining sodium bicarbonate and apple cider vinegar will reduce your appetite, so this is a popular option. However, there is little current research to support apple cider vinegar's ability to help people lose weight.

Is Drinking Baking Soda Safe?

A plethora of negative effects are connected to the extensive use of baking soda. Consuming large amounts of sodium bicarbonate can be risky because it can cause metabolic acidosis, a condition that can be fatal when the body is unable to control the pH of the blood.

Excessive consumption of alkali substances, such as sodium bicarbonate, can lead to metabolic acidosis, which can result in muscle spasms, irregular pulses, and impaired mental status. If this is not stopped, it could be fatal.

In some situations, consuming a lot of sodium bicarbonate might result in high blood pressure, fluid retention, or even heart failure. Patients with diabetes or weak kidney function should exercise extra caution.

How Long Should You Take the Baking Soda Drink?

Though not recommended in the morning, taking baking soda is best done on an empty stomach. Undigested protein molecules may enter your intestines if you take sodium bicarbonate with food. The ideal time to take it is either midday, an hour before lunch, or an hour after dinner.

Up the amount gradually, starting with 1/8 teaspoon. You should be careful if your blood is already alkaline and you take too much sodium bicarbonate, it can have negative side effects, including hyperalkalosis or a heart attack.

Baking Soda Dos and Don’ts

Do’s

Soothe indigestion: To neutralize stomach acid, add 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda to a glass of water. However, not all types of indigestion are brought on by acid, so contact your doctor if your symptoms don't go away in 2 weeks.

Maintaining oral health: By using toothpaste with baking soda, you can prevent tooth decay and maintain healthy gums and a mouth. Your breath can also be made fresher by adding half a teaspoon of sodium bicarbonate to a glass of water.

Heal insect bites and stings: While it is not recommended for daily use on the skin, it can relieve the minor symptoms of an allergic reaction to an insect bite, such as redness, itching, and stinging. In several over-the-counter creams, sodium bicarbonate is present.

Don’ts

May rupture your stomach lining: Taking a lot of baking soda might cause stomach rupture in addition to poisoning.

When baking soda and acid are together, a chemical reaction happens. Gas will be released as a result of this process.

It is possible to consume too much sodium bicarbonate when using it in powder form. Unpleasant side effects like intestinal discomfort may result from this.

Poisoning: Sodium bicarbonate can potentially be hazardous if consumed in excess. This is because the powder contains a lot of sodium.

When someone consumes an excessive amount of sodium bicarbonate, the body attempts to restore the proper level of salt by bringing water into the digestive tract. Diarrhea and vomiting are brought on by this.

Cautions When Drinking Baking Soda

Despite being a ubiquitous household ingredient and a traditional home treatment for dyspepsia, sodium bicarbonate is a hazard.

Consuming sodium bicarbonate, whether with water or vinegar, can have detrimental effects on your body's capacity to maintain a stable pH level. Having a lot of sodium bicarbonate in your body can produce metabolic acidosis, which could eventually be fatal and cause bone mass loss.

Additionally, issues from using sodium bicarbonate for weight loss are more likely in people who use regular drugs. Some medications can be adversely affected by baking soda. Before making any dietary changes or taking any supplements, especially if you're already taking medication, it's always a good idea to speak with your doctor.

