Bam Margera: 'Jackass' Star on 5150 psychiatric hold and mental health crisis

In recent news, the beloved Jackass star Bam Margera made headlines after being placed on a 5150 hold following his disappearance and subsequent discovery by authorities in Los Angeles.

So, what exactly is a 5150 hold, and what does it mean for someone's mental health? Let's delve into the details and gain a better understanding of the same.

What is a 5150 hold?

A 5150 hold refers to a code that allows individuals with mental health disorders deemed dangerous to themselves or others to be held for psychiatric assessment and crisis intervention for a period of 72 hours.

It serves as a means to ensure the person's safety and that of those around them.

Bam Margera's disappearance and discovery

The renowned skateboarder and former Jackass star continues to grapple with significant mental health challenges, which have deeply affected his family. His ongoing struggles with drug and alcohol addiction have exacerbated his mental well-being.

On Jun. 4, 2023, Bam Margera was reported missing by his brother Jess, who took to Twitter to ask for help in finding him. Jess urged his followers to retweet the post to aid in the search.

Thankfully, the authorities were able to trace Bam Margera's location to a restaurant in Los Angeles, where he was found. It's still unclear if his treatment has commenced since being transported to a mental health facility.

Purpose and duration of a 5150 hold

During the 72-hour hold, mental health professionals assess the individual's condition and determine if involuntary hospitalization is necessary. The goal is to provide appropriate care in a controlled environment.

It's important to note that individuals under a 5150 hold are not being arrested but are instead being examined by experts to ensure their well-being.

Role of mental health authorities

Mental health authorities on Bam Margera's recent mental health struggles (Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

UCLA Health highlights that patients in a 5150 hold are informed that they will receive care from mental health professionals. If the person no longer meets the criteria for the hold, they must be released.

However, in certain cases, the hold can be extended to a 5250, lasting up to 14 days, if deemed necessary, for the individual's health and safety.

Seeking help for mental health concerns

The Family Education and Research Center recommends reaching out to the appropriate helpline (988 or 911) if someone you know is experiencing mental health issues and poses a danger to themselves or others.

Prompt action can help ensure the person receives the assistance they need. Understanding the purpose and duration of a 5150 hold can help us support individuals in need and promote a compassionate approach to mental health crises.

