6 Things You Should Know Before Seeking A Mental Health Therapist 

Therapists help their clients achieve good mental health. The importance of mental wellbeing is now understood to be a vital component of an individual's overall health. We all go through difficult periods in our lives and therapists are mental health professionals trained to help us navigate through them.

Although more people have understood the importance of mental health and developed a vague understanding of therapy, they are often hesitant to start the counseling process due to a lack of knowledge.

Things to know before seeing a mental health therapist

Those looking to enlist the services of a mental health professional don't know what to expect, what they want to talk about, topics ideal for discussion, and prospective outcomes.

Like with most things in life, going in prepared with a useful amount of information about therapy, techniques, and topics covered is a good start.

1) There doesn't have to be a reason to take therapy

People often believe they have to face a mental breakdown or cognitive illness before consulting a mental health professional. This is an incorrect assumption, as clients can seek consultation without any specific reason.

Therapy is similar to a regular doctor's appointment where you can check whether everything is in good condition and reaffirm your wellbeing. Therapy is a way for one to prioritize their mental health.

2) Therapy involves more than a conversation

Those who doubt the effectiveness of therapy often reduce it to a mere conversation between two people, which is possible around friends and family.

However, this couldn't be further from the truth as therapy provides an unbiased non-judgemental space, which can't be replicated anywhere else.

It can be difficult to be completely candid with a loved one and similarly, it is tough for them to give you unbiased feedback. Therapists are trained professionals qualified to address any mental health issues you may be facing.

Mental health professionals build and maintain an objective working relationship with their clients, whilst using conversations as a medium to progress their therapeutic goals. They have no personal interest in their client's lives and provide undivided attention during a session.

3) Therapists don't know everything

Therapists are not omniscient by any stretch of the imagination. They are trained professionals who have studied and gained experience regarding various mental health topics, approaches, tools, and techniques.

Mental professionals like everyone else use their acquired skills and knowledge at work, which just so happens to include a therapeutic relationship with their clients. They have no intention of handing out "cookie cutter" advice, as opposed to helping their clients help themselves. They facilitate a helpful and sanative trajectory for their clients, building upon mutually agreed goals.

4) It is not a passive process

Therapy isn't just about the client and therapist taking turns to talk frivolously about the former's life. Instead, it is a dynamic process where the latter directs the conversation.

Therapists use the sessions to facilitate the client’s understanding of their emotions, identify obstacles, process traumatic experiences, select positive lifestyle changes, and cope with stress.

They also give their clients homework that has to be done in between sessions and ask them to do tasks during the session that will lead to positive mental health outcomes.

5) You can set your own goals in therapy

Clients often believe that therapy merely involves conversation and subsequent outcomes. However, focus goals and treatment plans are mutually agreed upon, usually during the first session.

The therapist allows the client to select their goals, which can't be strayed from. The former ensures that these goals can be measured and remain achievable within a specific timespan.

6) It's okay to change therapists if you aren't satisfied

While discomfort and apprehension are natural parts of therapy, that shouldn't be a consistent hurdle. If these feelings persist after a few sessions and you don't notice improvements in your thoughts, feelings, and behaviors, it's okay to seek a different consultation.

One of the core principles of therapy involves the client and therapist developing a professional rapport amongst themselves. If this rapport is absent and you often dread upcoming therapy sessions, it is natural to try and select another professional more suited towards your needs.

The research has been conclusive as different therapeutic approaches have proven to be effective in helping clients develop insights, overcome challenges, enhance their well-being, cope with mental illness, and achieve their goals.

