Ban on Hair Straightener Products Containing Carcinogens to be Issued Soon by FDA

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is planning to impose a ban on hair straightener products that contain formaldehyde and related chemicals, thereby taking a step forward in the direction of consumer health and benefit.

This action came about due to repeated scientific revelations that linked formaldehyde as a cause of serious health issues, the most dreadful one of them being an increased risk of several types of cancers.

Link of Hair Straightener Products with Cancer

Formaldehyde increases the risk of breast and uterine cancer (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Formaldehyde, a chemical present in many hair straightener products, has been on the notice of scientists and health professionals for quite a long time now. Along with Formaldehyde, other chemicals like Methylene and Glycol, which react to produce Formaldehyde also have their names on this list of hazardous carcinogenic substances.

However, the concerns increased multiple times when the International Journal of Cancer published a study in 2019 that linked an elevated risk of breast cancer with higher levels of formaldehyde exposure.

Furthermore, a similar study was conducted in 2022 by the Journal of the National Cancer Institute in the USA to establish if chemical hair straighteners increased the possibility of developing uterine cancer.

The shocking results of the study uncovered how women who have used hair straightener products in the past 1 year were at a higher risk of developing uterine cancer.

Impartial Effect of These Chemicals Faced by Black Women

Black women face racism for their hair texture (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health conducted research that revealed that nearly 50% of hair straightener products marketed to Black women contained these harmful carcinogenic chemicals.

Further, it was seen that contrary to black women only 7% of the products targeted at white women had these chemicals in them.

This study shows how Black women face an even higher risk of developing various types of cancers. Due to the racism that still exists towards the hair type of Black women, they are more inclined towards these hair straightener products which contain such toxic chemicals

Steps Leading to FDA’s Decision

FDA to impose ban on products having formaldehyde soon (Image by Fabrikasimf on Freepik)

Democrats Ayanna Pressley and Shontel Brown acknowledged the gravity of this situation, and on March 15, 2023, they penned an open letter to the FDA Commissioner, Dr. Robert Califf.

They requested a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the presence of carcinogens in chemical hair straightener products. The pressure created by this situation and the proof of scientific research led the FDA to make the decision to impose a ban on chemical hair straighteners.

Acknowledging the FDA’s actions towards the situation, Representative Ayanna Pressley published a news article on her website that said,

“I applaud the FDA for being responsive to our calls and advancing a rule that will help prevent manufacturers from making a profit at the expense of our health.”

The FDA's move to prohibit chemical hair straighteners containing carcinogenic components has garnered widespread appreciation from consumers, medical professionals, and advocates such as Democratic representatives Ayanna Pressley and Shontel Brown. The imminent danger of Formaldehyde exposure, linked to an increased risk of breast and uterine cancers, notably affecting Black women, stands to be significantly mitigated once this regulation is promptly enforced. However, it's worth noting that various essential steps leading to the validation and implementation of this rule are currently in progress.