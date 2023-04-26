Barbie Doll with Down Syndrome receives mixed reactions online

To diversify its popular doll line, toymaker Mattel has unveiled the first Barbie with Down syndrome.

The doll, which has a shorter frame and longer torso than its previous versions, was created in collaboration with the National Down Syndrome Society in the United States, according to a statement released by Mattel on Tuesday.

The doll is part of Mattel's expanding Barbie Fashionistas range, which, according to the manufacturer, reflects the various skin tones, body types and disabilities kids encounter every day.

How did people react?

People on Twitter had mixed reactions. (Image via Unsplash/ Nathan Anderson)

According to Mattel, the doll's outfit, which was created under the organization's direction, also reflects the Down syndrome community.

The three upward chevrons on the necklace stand in for three extra copies of the 21st chromosome that results in the disorder. The dress is covered in images and hues that promote awareness of this syndrome.

People on Twitter had mixed reactions. Some praised it, calling it an amazing step. One comment read:

“That Barbie is very cute”

Another comment read:

“I hope we will be entitled to more inclusion after this”

However, some criticized it:

“How do we know it’s got Down syndrome? It looks like any other Barbie to me. Is it the dress, maybe?”

Another said:

“Nobody wanted that”

Causes of Down Syndrome

Chromosome 21 has an extra copy, which causes the genetic condition known as Down syndrome.

The development of the body and brain is impacted by this extra genetic material, which results in the distinctive traits of this syndrome. It's unknown what causes this genetic defect, but environmental influences or parental actions are seemingly not causes.

Symptoms of down syndrome

May have a delay in development (Image via Unsplash/Nathan Anderson)

Down syndrome symptoms can vary greatly from person to person, but common ones include:

Intellectual disability: People with this syndrome may have mild to moderate intellectual disability.

Physical characteristics: Individuals with this syndrome stand out in the crowd thanks to their small noses, mouths and almond-shaped eyes.

Delays in development: Children with this syndrome may take longer to reach milestones, like sitting up, crawling and walking.

Medical conditions: People with this syndrome are more likely to experience gastrointestinal disorders, congenital heart defects and respiratory infections.

Speech and language problems: Children with this syndrome may experience impairments in their ability to speak and understand other people.

Treatments for Down Syndrome

Different therapies can prove to be helpful. (Image via Unsplash/Pavol Stugel)

Although there's no known treatment, there are ways to manage the symptoms and enhance the quality of life. The following are different types of therapies and treatments for this syndrome:

Early intervention: By beginning early intervention programmes as soon as possible, parents and professionals can assist children with this syndrome in achieving developmental milestones and enhancing their emotional, social and cognitive growth.

Physical treatment: Children with this syndrome can benefit from physical therapy to enhance their gross motor abilities, including sitting, crawling and walking.

Speech treatment: By addressing speech and language difficulties, speech therapy can assist children with this syndrome to become more communicative and improve their communication abilities.

Medical attention: People with this syndrome should receive regular medical attention, including checkups, shots and treatment for any problems that may develop.

Support for emotional and behavioral needs: People with this syndrome may struggle with emotional and behavioral issues. So they may find counseling, behavioral therapy or other types of emotional support helpful.

The Down syndrome doll will be available on pre-order from Smyths around the UK.

In recent years, Mattel has introduced more diverse Barbie lines, including one that was influenced by real women who challenged traditional expectations. Ibtihaj Muhammad, a fencer who became the first American to participate and win Olympic gold while wearing the garment, was used as a model for a doll wearing a hijab that was published in 2017.

Poll : 0 votes