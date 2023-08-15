Barnes-Jewish Hospital performs first robot-assisted liver transplant in the US

The first robotic liver transplant in the United States was recently carried out by a surgical team from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The procedure was performed in May at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, and the patient, a 60-year-old man with cirrhosis brought on by hepatitis C, has made a quick recovery, according to the doctors.

The university's website claims that the smaller incision leads to less discomfort and quicker recoveries. Meanwhile, the team was able to complete "one of the most challenging abdominal procedures" thanks to the surgical robotics' accuracy skills. The robotic procedure's liver recipient was able to resume physical activity after one month.

How robotic liver transplant was carried out?

During robotic surgeries, a surgeon controls robotic arms fitted with surgical equipment that enable incredibly accurate motions using joystick-like controls. Other medical staff members continue to stay by the patient's bedside while this is happening at a neighboring console.

Previous robotic liver transplants either used partial liver from alive donors or combined traditional and robotic surgery. For instance, the robotic surgery team at WUSM has undertaken procedures in which the diseased liver was surgically removed using a robot, and the donor's liver was implanted without the use of a robot after making a slightly larger incision.

Dr. Adeel Khan, transplant surgeon and leader of the team said:

“This was the first time where we did both parts together.”

How conventional liver transplants are carried out?

According to the university, conventional transplantation procedures are performed in an open setting. Just below the rib cage, a surgeon makes 12- to 16-inch horizontal and 3- to 4-inch vertical incisions to remove the diseased liver from the patient and insert the healthy liver that was donated. But with minimally invasive techniques, smaller incisions can mean less discomfort and quicker healing.

However, the majority of transplant operations might be too complex for such a strategy. According to the team, ailing livers may cause considerable bleeding during removal operations. A new liver must also be attached to the circulatory system by carefully joining a number of tiny blood arteries.

Dr. Khan stated:

“Liver transplantation is one of the most complex abdominal operations and heavily relies on a specialized team for good outcomes. Here at Washington University and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, we are very fortunate to have the support needed to develop a world-class robotic-transplant team that allows us to safely perform complex operations. This team is a big part of our success.”

It took a little over eight hours to complete the robotic liver transplant. Traditional procedures typically take six to eight hours, according to Washington University. Future robotic liver transplants might be completed more quickly as the surgical team gains expertise and becomes accustomed to the nuances of the new method.