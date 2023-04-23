Beef liver nutrition facts: Amazing benefits of this nutrient-dense food

Amazing beef liver nutrition facts will blow your mind and make you include this item in your regular diet. Beef is one of the most nutritious foods due to its nutrient density, but beef liver contains more nutrients than regular meat. Organ meat is denser in nutrients and differs in taste and texture.

Liver meat is consumed by many and can provide several essential vitamins and minerals. The bioavailability of nutrients is high, and including a small amount of beef liver every day can do wonders. In this article, we bring you beef liver nutrition facts and health benefits that might surprise you.

Beef liver calories and nutrients

Beef meat and liver are a powerhouse of nutrients. (Image via Unsplash/Eiliv Aceron)

Beef liver is a powerhouse of various categories of nutrients, notably vitamin A and folate, nutrients involved in eye function and reproductive health, respectively.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, four ounces of beef liver provides:

Calories : 153 kcal

: 153 kcal Fat : 4.1 grams

: 4.1 grams Sodium : 78 mg

: 78 mg Carbohydrates : 4.4 grams

: 4.4 grams Fiber : 0 gram

: 0 gram Sugars : 0 gram

: 0 gram Protein : 23 grams

: 23 grams Iron : 5.54 mg

: 5.54 mg Potassium : 354 mg

: 354 mg Zinc : 4.52 mg

: 4.52 mg Selenium : 44.9 mcg

: 44.9 mcg Vitamin A : 5620 mcg

: 5620 mcg Vitamin B12 : 67 mcg

: 67 mcg Folate : 328 mcg

: 328 mcg Choline : 376 mg

: 376 mg Vitamin D : 1.36 mcg

: 1.36 mcg Vitamin K: 3.5 mcg

It can be observed from the beef liver nutrition table above that beef liver is a hidden treasure of essential nutrients like vitamin K, iron, selenium, zinc, vitamin B12 and choline.

Beef liver contains a small amount of fat and contains no fiber. The beef liver nutrition facts and importance of these nutrients are discussed below.

Beef liver nutrition facts

Here are the functions of the nutrients found in a 100-gram serving of beef liver:

Vitamin B12: Beef liver provides 3,460% of the RDI. Vitamin B12 helps in formation of red blood cells and DNA. It's also associated with healthy brain function.

Beef liver provides 3,460% of the RDI. Vitamin B12 helps in formation of red blood cells and DNA. It's also associated with healthy brain function. Vitamin A: Beef liver provides 860–1,100% of the RDI. Vitamin A is required for normal vision, immune function and reproduction. It's also involved with heart and kidney function.

Beef liver provides 860–1,100% of the RDI. Vitamin A is required for normal vision, immune function and reproduction. It's also involved with heart and kidney function. Riboflavin (B2): Beef liver provides 210–260% of the RDI. Riboflavin is important for cellular development and energy metabolism.

Beef liver provides 210–260% of the RDI. Riboflavin is important for cellular development and energy metabolism. Folate (B9): Beef liver provides 65% of the RDI. Folate is important for cell growth and synthesis of DNA. This is an important aspect of beef liver nutrition.

Beef liver provides 65% of the RDI. Folate is important for cell growth and synthesis of DNA. This is an important aspect of beef liver nutrition. Iron: Beef liver provides 80% of the RDI, or 35% for women of menstruating age. Iron works with hemoglobin and helps carry oxygen around the body. Iron in beef liver is heme iron and has the highest bioavailability.

Beef liver provides 80% of the RDI, or 35% for women of menstruating age. Iron works with hemoglobin and helps carry oxygen around the body. Iron in beef liver is heme iron and has the highest bioavailability. Copper: Beef liver nutrition facts: It boasts an astonishing 1,620% of the RDI of copper, which helps regulate energy production, iron metabolism and brain function. It's also involved in enzymatic functions.

Beef liver nutrition facts: It boasts an astonishing 1,620% of the RDI of copper, which helps regulate energy production, iron metabolism and brain function. It's also involved in enzymatic functions. Choline: Beef liver provides all the Adequate Intake (AI) of choline for women and almost all of it for men, a mineral important for brain development and liver function.

Ground beef also provides all these nutrients but in lower quantities and can be included in diet when liver meat is not available.

Beef liver nutrition benefits

Beef liver is an amazing source of protein, vitamin B12 and iron. These essential nutrients are required for various bodily functions, including red blood cell production and oxygen transport. The deficiency of iron is known as anemia.

Beef liver nutrition facts: Beef lever boast the rare mineral, selenium, which is essential for thyroid function and DNA repair. The amount of sodium and potassium in liver meat is ideal for maintaining electrolyte balance.

Processed meat products are known for their health risks. So consuming freshly prepared beef meat and beef liver is considered best for overall health.

Vital Proteins beef liver capsules

Vital protein brings beef liver nutrition in a capsule. (Image via Unsplash/little plant)

Vital Proteins is a popular supplement brand that produces beef liver capsules. It aims to provide all the beef liver nutrition benefits without consuming the meat in its original form.

Some people are reluctant to the smell and taste of organ meat, so these capsules might be an amazing way for them to get all the essential nutrients in beef liver. Beef liver is an iron-rich food, and this capsule claims to prevent iron deficiency anemia.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

