How Much Vitamin B12 Do You Need to Take Every Day?

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that is naturally present in animal-based foods, fortified foods, multivitamins, and supplements. It is also known as cobalamin because Vitamin B12 contains the mineral cobalt. Methylcobalamin and 5-deoxyadenosylcobalamin are the two active forms of vitamin B12.

Vitamin B12 is required for the development and maintenance of the nervous system. It is also required in the metabolism of amino acids and proteins in the body. Adults require about 2.4mcg to 2.8mcg of vitamin B12 depending on their gender and physiological status.

Importance of Vitamin B12 in the Body

This vitamin is required in the metabolic processes involving DNA, RNA, proteins, and lipids. Vitamin B12 functions as a helper or cofactor for the methionine synthase enzyme and L-methylmalonyl-CoA mutase enzyme, which are required for various metabolic processes. Measurements of serum or plasma vitamin B12 levels can reveal the status or deficiency of this vitamin in the body.

Deficiency of this vitamin is often characterized by weakness, nausea, and fatigue. The human body doesn't make vitamin B12, and we must get it from animal-based foods or from supplements. If this vitamin is regularly consumed, it can be used by the body for a long time and is stored in the liver for up to five years.

The following symptoms can be caused by moderate to severe deficiency of vitamin B12:

Weakness, tiredness, or fatigue.

Colourless skin

Constipation, diarrhea, and stomach issues.

Neuronal problems like problems with walking.

Loss of Vision

Mental issues including depression, anxeity, and mentaln tiredness.

Vitamin B12 was discovered while studying pernicious anemia, which is an autoimmune disorder affecting red blood cells. People suffering from pernicious anemia often show symptoms of weakness, fatigue, and nausea.

Foods Rich in Vitamin B12

It’s found in large amounts in animal products, fortified foods, and dietary supplements. Some of the best food sources for this are liver, beef, sardines, clams, herring, and dairy products. Cheese and plain yogurt are rich sources of vitamin B12 as well.

Whole eggs are a rich source of B vitamins, especially B2 and B12. Eggs have higher levels of vitamin B12 than egg whites. One must consume whole eggs and not just egg whites. Salmon, tuna, and trout are excellent sources of vitamin B12 as well. Processed meats like sausages, salami, and nuggets do not contain vitamin B12 as the vitamin is lost during processing. Fresh meat is the ideal source of this vitamin. Vitamin B12 and other essential vitamins and minerals can also be preserved in frozen meats stored below -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Vegetarians and vegans can get their share of vitamin B12 from fortified cereals, fortified nutritional yeast, and other fortified foods. Conversely, for those who consume meat, beef is the richest source of vitamins and minerals, including B12, B2, B3, and B6, along with zinc and selenium. Organ meats like hearts and liver are richer in this mineral than regular meat.

Takeaway

Vitamin B12 plays an essential role in metabolism, nerve function, the formation of RBCs, or red blood cells, and the production of DNA, the carriers of genetic information. Food sources of this vitamin include eggs, meat, fish, and dairy products. It is not naturally found in plant-based foods, but it is frequently added to fortified cereals and nutritional yeast for vegans and vegetarians.

Since it is a water-soluble vitamin, it is relatively safe and can be easily obtained from a balanced diet that includes animal-based foods and fortified cereals. Supplementation is required for people with severe deficiencies, pregnant women, and lactating women. When taken at recommended doses, vitamin B12 supplements are generally considered safe.

High doses of vitamin B12 from supplements might cause some side effects, including headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, or weakness. People with severe deficiencies must get proper advice from their medical professionals before consuming any supplement. Proper assessment using various blood tests must be done before confirming deficiency symptoms. A balanced diet is a key to avoiding deficiencies and maintaining a healthy, fit mind and body.

