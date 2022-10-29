Beginner Gym Workout Routine for Weight Loss

If you're new to the gym, don't worry about how to get started with your workouts. You need not hurry over to the fancy cable machines and heavy dumbbells. A few great workouts will easily help you lose weight and get strong. It would be wise to go slow and learn the basics first. If you're a beginner who wants to lose weight and happen to find yourself blanking out at the gym, try these beginner-friendly exercises that can help you get started!

Best Weight Loss Workout Routine For Beginners

1. Lat Pulldown

The lat pulldown is a great workout for building back muscles. It can be performed with a bar or machine, and you can use either a wide grip or a narrow grip.

When performing this exercise, make sure to:

Do the exercise slowly and with good form, and avoid swinging your body back and forth.

Focus on bringing the bar down to your chest as opposed to pulling it straight up to your hands

Pull the weight down to your chest and try to lean back a little, so as to maximize the stretch in your lats.

2. Dumbbell Row

The dumbbell row is a great exercise to focus on your back.

To do this, start with one or two dumbbells in each hand, and follow these steps closely:

Stretch your arms out in front of you and rest one knee on a bench, keeping good posture and maintaining an upright position throughout the move.

Make sure not to round over at all during this portion of the exercise!

Keeping your abs tight, pull the weights up towards your chest while keeping them close together (this will help you engage those lats).

Lower under control before repeating for reps or completing sets of as many as needed until you are done training for this session

3. Pushups

Pushups are one of the most basic exercises, but they're also one of the best ways to strengthen your upper body and get in shape.

Here's how you can do pushups:

Start with 10 pushups on each side, then move up to 20 per side as you become stronger.

Keep your back straight and bend at your elbows, not at the waist, and keep your shoulders pulled back as well.

Place your palms directly beneath you, roughly shoulder-width apart.

Lower down until you're almost touching the floor, then press back up.

If you need more challenge, use dumbbells or a medicine ball under each hand for added resistance.

4. Seated Cable Rows

Cable rows are a great, versatile exercise that helps build a strong, well-rounded back. You can either do it unilaterally with one arm at a time, or select a heavier weight and use both arms at once, for increased strength.

Here's how you can do this workout:

Sit at a cable row machine with the bar set to a height that's easy on your shoulders.

Grab the bar with your hands facing you.

Pull up and back toward your chest, inhaling as you do so. Exhale as you slowly lower back to starting position.

5. Overhead Press

The overhead press is a compound movement that primarily engages your shoulders, but keeps your chest, triceps, and core busy as well. Here's how you can do this workout:

Keep your hands shoulder-width apart and hold a barbell at arm’s length over your head, palms facing forward.

Slowly lower the weight until it nearly touches your upper chest, then press upward until your arms are fully extended overhead again.

Repeat for 12 to 15 repetitions (reps) per set before moving on to the next exercise in this routine.

6. Dips

Dips are another great exercise for your upper body. This workout can be done on a chair or bench, and it's good to start with the lowest height possible so that you don't strain your shoulder joint.

When doing dips, make sure to keep your body straight and use both hands to support you.

Make sure that your arms stay straight throughout the entire movement, with elbows at 90 degrees of flexion (or as close as possible).

If you can't do full dips yet for some reason, try using a chair or bench to help lift yourself up and down off the ground instead of doing partial reps--this way you'll still get some of those benefits without putting too much stress on yourself initially!

Conclusion

This beginner gym workout routine is a great way to start your weight loss journey. These workouts are simple, effective, and can be done at home or in any gym. The first step is always the hardest one when it comes to working out, but once you get started, everything becomes easier from there on.

