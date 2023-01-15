What Makes Tricep Dips a Perfect Arm Toning Exercise?

If you're looking for a one-shot exercise that can strengthen your arms and shoulders significantly, tricep dips should be your choice. It can be difficult to pick the best arm exercises.

Doing the wrong arm exercises can lead to a different amount of muscle mass and definition than you hope for. There're, however, many exercises that can help you develop toned arms without adding unnecessary bulk. If you want strong and defined upper arms, tricep dips are one of the best exercises you can do.

What are Tricep Dips?

Tricep dips are a type of upper body exercise that target the triceps (the muscle group at the back of the upper arms) to improve strength and tone. The three heads of the triceps muscle (medial, lateral, and long) are responsible for different motions.

This exercise can be performed on a bench or a bar. This is a compound exercise that works multiple muscle groups at once, including the chest, shoulders, abs, and back.

For those who want strong and defined upper arms, nothing beats the triceps dip. The triceps are the primary muscle group that will feel the effects of the exercise.

Bar dips can also help you train your triceps (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

However, you can also anticipate improvements in your upper body, particularly your shoulders and chest. The front shoulder muscles, or anterior deltoids, are included. Lifting will be easier after a workout, whether you're lifting weights or picking up your kids.

However, triceps dip works more than just the upper body. When you raise and lower your hips, you also work your abs.

What is the Perfect Form for doing Tricep Dips?

Tricep dips are an easy and adaptable exercise that you can do anywhere. (Image via Pexels/Ketut Subiyanto)

Start with 2-3 sets of 10-15 reps of tricep dips. Pick your sets and reps based on how well you can keep your form intact for the entire workout.

Place your hands on the bench's edge, in front of your hips. Place your palms down on the bench, fingers pointing toward your hips.

Walk forward till your hips are even with the front of the bench. Your limbs are free to assume any position, including a bent or straight position. The elbow should be higher than your shoulder. To strengthen the lats, rotate your shoulders outward.

Maintain a tucked chin throughout the entire motion, as if you were holding an egg under your chin. Have a slight tuck in your pelvis and relax your rib cage. Tension your hips and shoulders in advance and tighten your abdominal muscles. You should always begin your repetitions here.

Maintaining proper form, lower your hips toward the floor while bending your elbows to the point where your upper arms and forearms form a 90-degree angle. During the final phase of the motion, pause.

Squeezing the triceps will start you on your upward motion and allow you to straighten your elbows.

Complete the motion by contracting your triceps while keeping the elbows slightly bent. Only the elbows should be moving.

Perform as many sets as you like.

Benefits of Doing Tricep Dips

Tricep dips or bench dips strengthen the entire upper body. One of the best ways to strengthen the triceps brachii muscle at the back of the upper arm is to perform a triceps dip. Holding your hips off the floor also requires you to engage your core muscles. The triceps are responsible for bending the elbows.

You can also push with them, so feel free to do so whenever you need to in your daily life. The same goes for other activities that involve pushing, such as a lawnmower or a shopping cart.

Maintaining physical equilibrium is crucial as well. Sports that rely heavily on pulling motions (performed by the biceps) necessitate that the triceps be kept strong to prevent muscle imbalances and subsequent injury.

Variations of Tricep Dips

Check out the following variations of bench dips:

1) Tricep Dips with Two Chairs

Toning the triceps can help you get rid of flabby arm fat. (Image via Pexels/Ron Lach)

During a triceps dip, using two chairs or two sturdy benches can increase the difficulty.

It's preferable to sit on a bench or chair that provides support for both the upper and lower body. Here, you will be doing exercises that require you to lift a greater percentage of your bodyweight.

Instructions:

Arrange the seats so that they face each other, about three feet apart.

Put your hands on the edge of a chair and perch there.

Stand up using only your triceps by resting your heels on the edge of the other chair.

Once your rear end has cleared the chair's edge, slide forward, and lower yourself till the elbows are at a 45-90° angle.

Return to the starting position by exerting force on your muscles. Take it easy, and maintain full control over the motion as you move through it.

2) Triceps Dip With Bars or Rings

Using parallel bars or a set of rings, you can perform a more challenging variation of the dip. In this variation, which is sometimes called assisted dips, you will be required to lift your entire bodyweight using only your arms.

Instructions:

Straighten your arms, and hold the rails or rings with an overhand grip. Contract your core to lift your full bodyweight onto your arms, bending the knees.

Slowly lower your body while bending your elbows. Start by lowering for two seconds, or as far as you can go before feeling significant shoulder pain.

Wait for a moment while in the lowered position.

Return to a standing position by forcing yourself up.

Once you've finished, stand up straight.

Tricep dips are one of the best exercises for developing lean muscle in the upper arms.

Injury can be avoided, though, if proper form is followed. If you're feeling pain or discomfort while performing tricep dips, it could be because your form is off.

