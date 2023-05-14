Beginning of meditation: Tips to start and stay motivated

Meditation is an age-old practice that has been proven to have many benefits for both the mind and body, but the beginning of meditation could be intimidating if you're new.

Fear not, as we have some beginner meditation tips to help you get started and stay motivated.

How to nail your beginning of meditation?

#1 Find a quiet and comfortable space

One of the most important things you need to do when beginning meditation is to find a quiet and comfortable space. That will help you to concentrate and focus your mind.

#2 Start with short sessions

Don't try to meditate for too long at first, as it can be overwhelming. Start with short sessions, around 5-10 minutes, and gradually increase the duration as you get more comfortable.

#3 Set an intention for your meditation

Setting an intention for your session at the beginning of meditation can help you stay focused and motivated. Think about what you want to achieve from your meditation practice, whether it's to reduce stress or improve concentration, and set your intention accordingly.

#4 Focus on your breath

One of the easiest ways to get things right in the beginning of meditation is to focus on your breath. Sit comfortably and take deep breaths, focusing on the sensation of air moving in and out of your body. That will help you relax and calm your mind.

#5 Be consistent with your practice

To see the benefits of meditation, it's important to be consistent with your practice. Try to meditate at the same time every day, even if it's just for a few minutes. That will help you to make meditation a part of your daily routine.

#6 Find a meditation buddy

Having a meditation buddy can help you to stay motivated and committed to your practice. You can support each other and hold each other accountable, which can be especially helpful when you're just starting out.

#7 Celebrate your progress

Finally, don't forget to celebrate your progress. Even if you're just meditating for a few minutes a day, it's still an accomplishment. Acknowledge your efforts and progress, and use that as motivation to keep going.

Easy meditations for beginners

The beginning of meditation can be an enriching and transformative experience. If you're new to meditation, it's essential to start with simple techniques that help you ease into the practice and establish a foundation.

Here are three easy meditations to begin with:

Mindful breathing: Find a comfortable position, either sitting or lying down. Close your eyes, and bring your attention to your breath. Focus on the sensation of the breath entering and leaving your body. Notice the rise and fall of your abdomen or the feeling of air passing through your nostrils.

If your mind wanders, gently guide your attention back to the breath. Start with a few minutes, and gradually increase the duration as you feel more at ease.

Loving-kindness meditation: The beginning of meditation starts with sitting in a comfortable position and closing your eyes.

Begin by generating feelings of warmth and compassion towards yourself. Repeat positive affirmations silently, like "May I be happy, may I be healthy, may I live with ease." Extend these wishes to others, starting with loved ones and friends, and gradually expanding to include all beings.

Visualize sending love and kindness to each person or group. This practice will cultivate empathy, compassion and connectedness.

Body scan meditation: Find a quiet space where you can lie down comfortably. Close your eyes and bring your attention to different parts of your body, starting from the top of your head and moving down to your toes. Notice any sensations, tension or areas of relaxation.

As you scan each body part, consciously release any tension or tightness. This practice helps develop body awareness and promotes relaxation.

The beginning of meditation can be challenging, but it's worth it for the many benefits it can provide. Use the aforementioned beginner meditation tips to help you get started and stay motivated, and remember to be patient with yourself as you develop your practice.

With time and consistency, you will be well on your way to experiencing the many benefits of meditation.

