Want to de-stress and wind down after a long hectic day? An ideal evening yoga routine can help you leave behind all the stress and anxiety of the day and calm your nerves for some great relaxation and sleep.

Whether you work in front of a computer all day, or your job requires you to be on your feet throughout the day, the body goes through a lot daily both physically and mentally.

So, it's important to unwind at the end of the day and give your body the relaxation and downtime it deserves. The good news is that a few minutes of relaxing yoga poses in the evening can help by making you feel more energetic and less stressed, and most importantly, improve sleep quality and duration.

Overall, an evening yoga routine can boost your physical and mental well-being, and prep you for the next day.

Yoga poses to add to your evening routine

For a serious energy boost and a good night’s sleep, try one or more of the following five relaxing asanas to create an incredible evening yoga routine:

1) Seated head-to-knee pose (Janu Sirasana)

Forward bending poses such as Janu Sirasana help activate the parasympathetic nervous system and calm the mind. It promotes relaxation and prepares your mind and body for some great rest.

How to do Janu Sirasana:

Begin with the easy pose (Sukhasana). Extend your left leg straight out in the front, and position the bottom of your right foot against your left thigh. Reach your arms up, and reach out of your waist while lengthening your spine. Lean forward, and try to interlace your fingers around your left foot. Place your head against your knee.

Press your head down onto your knee, and slide your left heel away from you. Relax your neck and shoulders, and ensure that your shoulders are parallel to the ground. Breathe easily, and hold the position for a few seconds.

2) Child’s pose (Balasana)

The child’s pose is a great asana to add to your evening routine. This pose relieves stress, fights fatigue, and also eases pain in the hips and back. Overall, it's an amazing pose to let go of tension and pain at the end of the day.

How to do it:

Come on your hands and knees, and separate your knees wider than hip distance. Move your big toes together, and lower your hips towards your heels. Bend forward, and rest your head on the floor while walking your hands in the front. Ensure that you keep your forearms in line with your shoulders. For deeper relaxation, close your eyes, and stay in this position for a few seconds.

3) Fish pose (Matsyasana)

This yoga pose relaxes the entire upper body by stretching and opening the chest and shoulders. The fish pose relieves fatigue and also helps boost energy.

How to do it:

Get down on the floor on your back, and keep your knees in a bent position. On an inhale, move your pelvis off the floor, and bring your hands under your butts. Allow your hips to rest on your hands with your palms down, and ensure that your elbows and forearms are close to the sides of your upper body.

Gently press your elbows and forearms on the floor, and press your shoulders onto your back. Lift your head and torso away from the floor, and move your head back on the floor. Remember to give minimal weight to your head to prevent straining your neck. Stay in this position for a few seconds, and relax.

4) Reclined butterfly pose (Supta Baddha Konasana)

This relaxing yoga pose calms the nervous system and relieves stress and anxiety. Additionally, it boosts hip mobility and is a great hip and chest opener.

How to do it:

From a tall seated position, move your soles together, and open your knees on the sides. Slowly slide down your back, and position your hands on the sides, or just rest them on your belly. Hold the pose for a few breaths, and relax. For added support and comfort, use a pillow under your head.

5) Legs up the wall (Viparita Karani)

The legs up the wall is another great asana to relieve tension and stress. It's also one of the best bedtime yoga poses, as it helps unwind at the end of a tiring day.

How to do it:

Sit with your left side alongside a wall, and lie on your back with your legs up against the wall. Position your hips as close as you can to the wall, and rest your hands in any comfortable position. Close your eyes; take deep breaths, and relax.

Takeaway

Add the aforementioned relaxing poses to your evening routine, and aim to hold each pose for at least 20 seconds or more.

To make the asanas more convenient and easier for your muscles, use props such as yoga straps, blocks, and bolsters when needed. Be consistent in your practice, and you will soon begin to notice how a few minutes of yoga can help you get into a more relaxed, happier, and stress-free state.

