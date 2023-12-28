Being a hypochondriac can bring dooms day closer to you, study says

Being a hypochondriac can put your life at risk, according to a study published in JAMA Psychiatry.

In the study of 4129 individuals diagnosed with hypochondriasis or health anxiety, it was found that they had an increased risk of death from both natural and unnatural causes, particularly suicide. The mortality rate associated with healthy anxiety is unknown, but that does not mean it doesn't exist.

Hypochrondriasis or illness anxiety disorder, lies on a continuum of health concerns. It's characterized by an intense fear of being ill or potentially contracting a dangerous disease.

Isn't it normal to worry about your health? It is. However, some of us can be in a perpetual state of anxiety and worry about experiencing a serious illness.

Links between being a hypochondriac and unnatural death

Being a hypochondriac is not the same as worrying about your health. (Image via Freepik)

It appears that there's a hypochondriasis paradox. Individuals who have the fear of becoming ill have a higher mortality rate than people diagnosed with medical conditions. Researchers observed that individuals with hypochondriasis were at a higher risk of dying due to circulatory and respiratory conditions.

They believe that this is among the first few studies on the mortality rate of individuals diagnosed with severe hypochondriasis. Their results revealed that hypochondriac individuals have an 84% higher risk of all-cause mortality compared to others without the diagnosis.

It's important to remember that this study only took into consideration the reported cases of hypochondriasis. It may be a possibility that the risk would be higher if all the underreported cases were accounted for.

The authors also spoke about the importance of sensitivity in helping patients understand their concerns. In short, anyone can be easily offended by being called out for their health concerns.

However, when dealt with with care and consideration, individuals with health anxiety can learn to live a life without fear.

Being a hypochondriac is ruining my life: How can I seek help?

How can a hypochondriac seek help? (Image via Unsplash/Kyle Glenn)

There are many things that can help ease your fears and worries. Perhaps the first is working with a team of professionals.

Apart from your GP, try to work with a mental health professional who can help you ease your worries. While cognitive behavioral therapy is often considered the gold standard for managing anxiety, it might not necessarily work out for you.

It can be easy to spiral into the endless rabbit hole of “what ifs” every time you feel fearful about a potential illness. It’s also easy to wonder if you should seek a diagnosis when the worries never really seem to resolve on their own.

That can happen, especially when testing for everything that could be potentially wrong is expensive, time-consuming and usually not covered by insurance. It's important to reiterate that you can have concerns about your health, and they are legitimate. If you experience dismissal from a doctor, it's best to seek another consultation.

It's also important to advocate for lifestyle changes before medical intervention. Small but compound steps towards better nutrition and an active lifestyle can ease a lot of physical and mental turbulence.

It can take weeks, months or even years to learn the difference between running to the doctor every time you think you have something and learning to tell yourself that this is another episode.

By working with a professional, you can learn the difference between concerns about your health and unfounded worries. The aforementioned study on hypochondriacs is a reminder that we need to look at our health more realistically and objectively.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.