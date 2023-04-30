Bell's palsy: Symptoms, causes and treatment

Bell's palsy affects the muscles on one side of the face. Usually, the weakness is temporary and significantly improves over time. The condition makes half the face appear to droop. The eyes on the affected side appear different while closing.

Bell's palsy, also known as acute peripheral facial palsy, can occur at any age. Although the exact cause is unknown, it could be caused by a reaction that occurs after a viral infection. In this article, we discuss the symptoms, causes and treatments available for this condition.

Bell's palsy symptoms

Headache is a common symptom of facial palsy. (Image via Unsplash/Elisa Ventur)

As this condition primarily affects the face, it's quite easy to notice common signs and symptoms of facial palsy, usually including:

Rapid onset of mild to total paralysis on one side of the face

Facial droop and distorted facial expressions while closing the eyes or smiling

Drooling

Pain around the jaw on the affected side

Increased sensitivity to sound on the affected side

Headache

Loss of taste

Changes in the amount of tears and saliva produced by the glands

Although Bell's palsy affects one side of the face, in rare cases, this condition might also affect both sides of the face.

All these symptoms might not occur together, and identifying the symptoms early can help with early diagnosis and management. If you notice any of the symptoms, contact a doctor immediately.

Bell's palsy causes

Although the exact cause of the condition isn't clear, it's often believed to be caused by a viral infection. Viruses that can cause facial palsy include:

Cold sores and genital herpes (herpes simplex)

Chickenpox and shingles (herpes zoster)

Infectious mononucleosis (Epstein-Barr)

Cytomegalovirus

Adenovirus

German measles (rubella)

Mumps (mumps virus)

Flu (influenza B)

Coxsackievirus

Cold sores, genital herpes and flu are common viral infections that can be associated with facial palsy in rare cases.

Infections are treated the conventional way using antiviral drugs. Other health risk factors also contribute to Bell's palsy and can determine the severity of the condition. Common risk factors include:

Pregnancy

Upper respiratory infection, such as the flu or a cold

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Obesity

Being an inflammatory condition, it can be associated with other disorders and hormonal conditions. Reduction in blood flow and oxygen to nerve cells can cause temporary paralysis. Reducing inflammation in the body can help reduce the severity.

Treatment of facial palsy

Steroidal medication and antiviral drugs are common treatments. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Treatments can include medications for severe cases and home remedies for milder cases, including:

Medication

Prescription medications used to treat Bell's palsy include:

corticosteroid drugs, which reduce inflammation

antiviral or antibacterial drug, if the causative factor is an infection

over-the-counter pain-reducing drugs, like ibuprofen or acetaminophen for milder cases

eye drops to keep the affected eye lubricated

Home treatment

Home remedies aim to reduce pain and inflammation in a natural way. However, these remedies should not be confused with medical treatment and advice. Some of the home remedies are listed below:

eye patch to prevent eye dryness

warm, moist towel for facial relief

facial massage

physical therapy for the facial muscles

In most cases, Bell's palsy goes away without needing any major treatment. It might take up to several weeks to get completely alright, though.

Identifying the symptoms early can help with proper diagnosis and understanding the root cause helps with choosing the right treatment option. Bell's palsy is not a life-threatening condition and can be managed easily.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

