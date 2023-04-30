Bell's palsy: Symptoms, causes and treatment

Bell's palsy affects the muscles on one side of the face. Usually, the weakness is temporary and significantly improves over time. The condition makes half the face appear to droop. The eyes on the affected side appear different while closing.
Bell's palsy, also known as acute peripheral facial palsy, can occur at any age. Although the exact cause is unknown, it could be caused by a reaction that occurs after a viral infection. In this article, we discuss the symptoms, causes and treatments available for this condition.
Bell's palsy symptoms
As this condition primarily affects the face, it's quite easy to notice common signs and symptoms of facial palsy, usually including:
- Rapid onset of mild to total paralysis on one side of the face
- Facial droop and distorted facial expressions while closing the eyes or smiling
- Drooling
- Pain around the jaw on the affected side
- Increased sensitivity to sound on the affected side
- Headache
- Loss of taste
- Changes in the amount of tears and saliva produced by the glands
Although Bell's palsy affects one side of the face, in rare cases, this condition might also affect both sides of the face.
All these symptoms might not occur together, and identifying the symptoms early can help with early diagnosis and management. If you notice any of the symptoms, contact a doctor immediately.
Bell's palsy causes
Although the exact cause of the condition isn't clear, it's often believed to be caused by a viral infection. Viruses that can cause facial palsy include:
- Cold sores and genital herpes (herpes simplex)
- Chickenpox and shingles (herpes zoster)
- Infectious mononucleosis (Epstein-Barr)
- Cytomegalovirus
- Adenovirus
- German measles (rubella)
- Mumps (mumps virus)
- Flu (influenza B)
- Coxsackievirus
Cold sores, genital herpes and flu are common viral infections that can be associated with facial palsy in rare cases.
Infections are treated the conventional way using antiviral drugs. Other health risk factors also contribute to Bell's palsy and can determine the severity of the condition. Common risk factors include:
- Pregnancy
- Upper respiratory infection, such as the flu or a cold
- Diabetes
- High blood pressure
- Obesity
Being an inflammatory condition, it can be associated with other disorders and hormonal conditions. Reduction in blood flow and oxygen to nerve cells can cause temporary paralysis. Reducing inflammation in the body can help reduce the severity.
Treatment of facial palsy
Treatments can include medications for severe cases and home remedies for milder cases, including:
Medication
Prescription medications used to treat Bell's palsy include:
- corticosteroid drugs, which reduce inflammation
- antiviral or antibacterial drug, if the causative factor is an infection
- over-the-counter pain-reducing drugs, like ibuprofen or acetaminophen for milder cases
- eye drops to keep the affected eye lubricated
Home treatment
Home remedies aim to reduce pain and inflammation in a natural way. However, these remedies should not be confused with medical treatment and advice. Some of the home remedies are listed below:
- eye patch to prevent eye dryness
- warm, moist towel for facial relief
- facial massage
- physical therapy for the facial muscles
In most cases, Bell's palsy goes away without needing any major treatment. It might take up to several weeks to get completely alright, though.
Identifying the symptoms early can help with proper diagnosis and understanding the root cause helps with choosing the right treatment option. Bell's palsy is not a life-threatening condition and can be managed easily.
Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.
