How To Get Rid Of A Cold Sore Fast?

Cold sores (herpes labialis) are groups of tiny, painful blisters which are tiny, fluid-filled lesions called cold sores or fever blisters.

They are one of the most common viral infections and usually recur in 90% people. Cold sores spread from person to person through close contact, such as kissing. They may not necessarily be sexually transmitted.

Cold sores are caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1), but HSV-2 can also rarely cause cold sores. The flare-up occurs within 2-5 days. This can also be accompanied by other symptoms, such as:

mild fever

sore throat

whole body aches and pains

headache

There's no cure for cold sores, but several remedies can manage the recurrence of these blisters. Antiviral pills and creams are often prescribed by doctors to manage these sores.

These prescription medications may also reduce the frequency and severity of these sores when they recur. In this article, we will discuss common home remedies for these cold sores.

Common sores can be dealt with using home remedies. It has to be kept in mind that these remedies are not medical advice, and one should always consult a doctor whenever necessary.

Symptoms of cold sores

The blister formation and sores generally follow these three steps:

Inflammation: It starts with itching, burning, or tingling around the lips for a day before the small, painful blisters appear.

It starts with itching, burning, or tingling around the lips for a day before the small, painful blisters appear. Blister formation: Small fluid-filled blisters appear along the border of the lips. They can also appear elsewhere, including near the neck or nose.

Small fluid-filled blisters appear along the border of the lips. They can also appear elsewhere, including near the neck or nose. Oozing and crusting. The blisters burst, and the fluids are oozed out, leaving open sores that dry and form a crust.

When the herpes simplex virus causes sores for the first time, it may trigger several other symptoms, such as:

Fever (especially in children)

Sore throat

Headache

Inflammed gums

Body aches

Swollen lymph nodes

Most people have this virus in their body in a dormant form. The herpes virus does not leave the body once it's infected. The sores are usually triggered by various general causes. The flare-ups can be triggered by:

stress

fevers

illness

hormonal fluctuations

sun exposure

temperature fluctuations

certain agents in foods and spices

Remedies of cold sores

There are several popular home remedies to reduce the severity of these sores. Some of these remedies are traditional:

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has the ability to fight off bacteria, viruses, and other germs.

It may also be effective to fight the herpes simplex virus and reduce inflammation. Apple cider vinegar should not be used directly on the skin and must be diluted before use.

Essential oils

According to a study published in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, the following essential oils were found to be effective against the herpes simplex virus:

rosemary essential oil

peppermint oil

Eucalyptus essential oil

tea tree oil

clove essential oil

sandalwood essential oil

cinnamon essential oil

basil essential oil

thyme essential oil

ginger essential oil

hyssop essential oil

Recent studies have indicated that rosemary essential oils, hyssop essential oils, tea tree essential oils, and peppermint oils are stronger among these essential oils in fighting off the virus. These essential oils should be diluted with other skin-safe oils before applying them to the sores.

Lemon balm

Lemon balm is not a lemon but a herb from the mint family. This herb is known to fight against the HSV virus that causes cold sores.

It reduces the severity of the sores and suppresses the symptoms. Studies on gels containing lemon balm and other herbs such as lavender, licorice, and Siberian ginseng have shown positive results in the management of these sores.

Bottom Line

People should be extremely careful about hygiene when dealing with cold sores. One should not touch an open sore, attempt to pop the sore, or aggressively wash the affected area.

One should avoid having sexual contact orally to prevent further transmission to unaffected individuals. Acidic foods can intensify inflammation and should be avoided.

If the sores persist beyond two weeks, then it's advised to consult a doctor. In case of severe pain around the affected area or sores near the eyes, immediate medical attention is required.

Generally, these home remedies and OTC medications can stop these sores rapidly. Practicing proper hygiene is essential to avoid transmission of the herpes simplex virus.

