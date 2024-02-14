Belly button leak can be related to underlying health condition, here's how

The belly button is one of those body parts that is overlooked when it comes to hygiene, causing belly button leak. Although the belly button is not that important a body part and does not have much role to play, maintaining its hygiene is highly critical as it may cause complications if not looked at.

While the discharge from the belly button is treatable and preventable, sometimes it could be a sign of some underlying health issues like diabetes. Let us look into the causes, symptoms, and treatment for belly button discharge.

Belly button leak: Understanding the causes of this condition

Can discharge in belly buttons be caused due to infections? (Image by Racool_studio on Freepik)

The belly button is formed after the umbilical cord is cut right after your birth. With some time, the belly button is formed. Belly button leaks can be caused due to several reasons thus, knowing the cause is important for the appropriate treatment for the same.

Infections - bacterial or viral, cysts, or surgeries can cause leaks. Our body is a host to numerous bacteria. While the presence of bacteria itself is not problematic, however, if you have some injuries or moisture, it might lead to such problems.

Here's a look at the possible causes:

Bacterial infection

Various skin injuries or conditions like eczema can be caused when bacteria enter our body through a cut or a wound. Leakage from the belly button is common in cases when navel piercings or surgical incisions are done.

Fungal infections

The fungus can grow in moist conditions. If our belly button remains moist, along with the presence of yeast, it may overgrow and cause fungal infections. Rashes, cracks in the skin, itching, and a burning sensation are usually the common symptoms of this.

Cysts

Cysts are a condition in which there is a growth in the skin filled with liquid or pus. These can be of various types. A belly button leak can be caused due to epidermoid cyst. Such cysts are formed when skin cells move under the skin surface and keep multiplying.

Another form is urachal cyst, which is caused when there is a small opening in the urachus. During birth, there is urachus, a connection between the urinary bladder of the fetus and umbilical cord. A small opening after birth may cause the formation of cysts. If suspected, it is better to take healthcare attention.

Surgery

Another cause of belly button leaks is surgery in the abdominal region. Hernia surgery can also cause leakage in the belly button.

The common symptom of leakage in the belly button is the leakage of whitish or bloody liquid with a smell. Irritation, rashes, cysts, experiencing pain during urination, or having diabetes skin can also be other symptoms of it.

Treatment and Prevention

Belly button leak (Image by Racool_studio on Freepik)

The best possible treatment and prevention for this is maintaining our hygiene. For bacterial or fungal infections, keeping your navel clean is a priority. To treat it, antifungals or antibiotics can be used. If nothing works, then surgery can be done to treat it.

For cysts, they are usually drained in order to release all the infected material in them. If you are experiencing belly button leakage, then it is better to talk to your healthcare provider to avoid any complications.

A belly button leak can be problematic if proper care is not taken. Maintaining proper hygiene is highly important. Make sure you wash your belly button while you are bathing using antifungal or antibacterial soap. Proper drying is also important as moisture can be a breeding point for fungus. Adhering to these steps will keep belly button leakage at bay.