Ben Napier weight loss: Factors that contributed to drastic transformation

Fans of HGTV's cherished pair Ben Napier and Erin Napier on the smash series "Home Town" found themselves taken aback by the stark contrast between the celebrity they saw on TV and the individual they saw in recent images.

Although the drama's seventh season has just begun, many episodes were taped several months ago, prior to Ben Napier beginning his incredible weight loss journey.

Fans have noticed the Home Town host's weight loss throughout his latest Instagram pictures, which include photos of him and his family members that show him looking smaller.

"What happened with Ben? "Who is that skinny dude?" one fan commented on an image of the two HGTV hosts wearing identical Chris Stapleton t-shirts.

Ben Napier recently opened up about his physical transformation, describing what motivated him to start reducing weight and the way he lost 95 pounds.

“I started just… I needed to take some weight off,” he shared. “And then we did an interview… and my shirt wouldn’t stay buttoned, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s a bad look. That is a bad thing.’ I was already working [on my weight], and then that jumpstarted it.”

Erin Napier couldn't hold back her pride as she revealed snippets of spouse Ben's incredible weight loss progress.

On March 2, Erin shared a heartfelt Instagram image with Ben Napier and their children, Helen and Mae, on the floor inside the newly constructed gym at their country house.

Despite the difficulties of a damaged rotator cuff and frequent interruptions from the family, Ben shown persistent dedication and perseverance to build a fitness centre himself and lose significant weight.

Erin's caption was filled with enthusiasm, praising Ben's accomplishments and even mentioning his reduced blood pressure.

She further explained the eating habits that contributed to Ben Napier's weight loss:

I like only eat 'girl dinner,' which is basically crackers for two meals a day. I just crave crackers and maybe a little cheese, charcuterie, a little fruit, maybe a crunchy carrot. Ben just basically adopted eating the way I was eating," she noted. "He has one big meal. He eats a good, healthy, big lunch... Last night for supper he ate some dates. He's obsessed with dates!"

Intermittent fasting is now a trendy weight loss technique, which experts believe can be beneficial if done appropriately. Eating at specific times of day can help you lose weight, and Napier did exactly that. Ben Napier told the interviewer, "I've also tried intermittent fasting a few times a week.

A nutritious diet and regular physical activity are the most effective approaches to maintaining your weight.

However, in some cases, you may require additional assistance in losing weight and eliminating excess fat like surgery or medications. As long as you've read all your facts and have consulted the right medical professionals, you're allowed to pick the method that works the best for you.