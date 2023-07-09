Benefits of boredom: How being unoccupied can improve your life

Did you know that there are many benefits of boredom? Boredom is often seen as an unpleasant feeling when we have nothing to do.

It can make us feel dissatisfied, restless and mentally tired, but boredom can be beneficial in many ways. Let's look at the benefits of boredom and why we should embrace it.

Benefits of Boredom

Improve mental health

Living in a world filled with constant distractions and information overload can be overwhelming for the brain.

We have so much to pay attention to that the mind gets tired (Wojtowicz et al., 2020). This is where boredom can help. Taking a break from all the noise and allowing ourselves to feel bored can give the overloaded brain a chance to relax and reduce stress. It's like pressing the reset button for the mind and giving it a much-needed break.

Boost creativity

Our thoughts have the flexibility to wander and fantasize when we are bored, which can stimulate imagination and help generate new thoughts.

According to research, when participants were given uninteresting jobs to do, their thoughts began to wander, leading to more creative thinking (Mann, 2018). So, rather of continually seeking external entertainment, accepting dullness might allow us to dig into our creativity and think in novel and creative ways.

Motivation to seek new experiences

The benefits of boredom are far-reaching, (Jasmine Pang/Pexels)

When we're bored, it usually signifies that we're not happy with how things are right now and long for a change.

This restlessness can be beneficial, as it encourages us to look for new experiences and adventures. Without boredom, we wouldn't be motivated to delve into the unknown and learn new things.

We are intrigued and continually looking for the next new item in life because of this drive for novelty (Bench & Lench, 2013).

Push to set new goals

Boredom indicates that we are not engaged in activities that fulfill us or align with our desires.

Rather than accepting our discontent, the benefits of boredom include pushing us to create new goals and pursue pursuits that are more meaningful. It encourages us to venture outside of our comfort zones in search of things that bring us joy and contentment (Elpidorou, 2014).

So, the next time you're bored, take it as an opportunity to consider what you actually want and devise a strategy to pursue it.

Develop self-control

As we lose interest when we are bored, it might be difficult to focus and pay attention. That's especially true for pupils who may become bored if they lack the mental ability to concentrate.

However, learning to deal with the benefits of boredom can help us develop self-control. We can enhance our ability to manage our stress, emotions and behaviors by suffering boredom and rejecting the temptation of quick distractions. That can lead to increased focus and performance in a variety of aspects of life.

Many people are unaware of the numerous benefits of boredom. (Cottonbro Studio/Pexels)

Boredom might not be as horrible as it appears. In fact, there are numerous benefits of boredom.

It can help us develop self-control, enhance mental health, increase creativity, drive us to seek new experiences and goals and improve mental health. So, the next time you find yourself bored, don't rush to get out of it.

Instead, look at it as an opportunity to unwind, be creative and explore new avenues in life. Accept the power of boredom, and allow it to lead you to a more full and enriching existence.

