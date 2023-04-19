Benefits of chiropractic therapy: 7 best ones to know about

Looking for an effective alternative to medication for pain relief? Well, chiropractic therapy is worth trying.

Chiropractic treatment, also known as joint manipulation or spinal manipulation, is one of the most popular pain management options that can be beneficial for people dealing with back pain, neck pain, headache or poor posture.

It's a therapeutic treatment where a chiropractor uses their hands and other special instruments to manipulate and align joints in the body. As a result, it helps reduce pain, improve body posture and alignment and promotes other bodily functions.

Although the treatment often focuses on the spine, it may benefit other parts of the body as well, depending on the issue you’re dealing with.

What are the benefits of chiropractic therapy?

Here are the seven best chiropractic benefits you should know about

#1 Relieves sciatica

Chiropractic adjustments relieves sciatica pain. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

If you're dealing with lower back pain or sciatica, chiropractic therapy can be one of the most effective and safest ways to get relief.

Sciatica pain occurs when the sciatic nerve, which passes from the lower back through the buttocks, legs and feet, comes under pressure due to injury, overuse of muscles, lifting heavy weights or slip disk.

Chiropractic adjustments can help ease pressure on the sciatic nerve while loosening the lower back, hips and pelvis muscles.

#2 Helps with neck pain

Another great benefit of chiropractic therapy is its ability to reduce neck pain. Pain in the neck is a common problem, especially among people with a sitting job.

A regular session of chiropractic adjustment may help manage neck pain by easing tension and stress in the neck and realigning the spine.

#3 Reduces osteoarthritis symptoms

Chiropractic adjustments can help align the joints, manage how the bones rub together and reduce symptoms of osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis is mainly caused due to the degeneration of cartilage in the joints, which causes the bones to rub together, causing pain and mobility issues.

#4 Alleviates symptoms of headaches

It relieves headaches. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Chiropractic adjustments may also be effective in easing different types of headaches. It's often used to treat tension headaches and ones that originate at the back of the neck.

Studies suggest that 6-7 sessions of chiropractic adjustments are more effective for relieving chronic headaches compared to exercises and other movements.

#5 Helps with soft tissue injuries

Injuries such as muscle strains, whiplash and sprains can easily be treated with chiropractic adjustments. It's believed that chiropractic therapy can help relieve stiffness and pain in the back, joints and neck related to soft tissue problems.

#6 Improves immune function

A healthy immune system is key to prevent infections and other diseases. Even a small misalignment in the nerves can disturb the immune system's ability to function optimally.

A chiropractic session can help restore nerve function while also ensuring that the cells function the right way.

#7 Improves posture

A chiropractic therapy improves posture. (Photo via Pexels/Yan Krukau)

Chiropractic treatment can help correct poor posture and keep the spine aligned correctly, helping prevent lower back pain, muscle spasms and injuries.

Are there any risks?

Chiropractic therapy is generally considered a safe alternative, but to attain the benefits, it’s important that you get the adjustment done by a licensed and certified chiropractor. Although complications and risks are rare, they're possible, so be mindful, and do a background check on the practitioner.

In rare cases, chiropractic therapy may cause complications, including pinched nerves, herniated disks and strokes. After the adjustment, you may also feel a little sore and tired, which is normal and temporary. However, if you feel a sharp pain or notice redness, swelling or bruises, it's best to see a healthcare provider.

Poll : 0 votes