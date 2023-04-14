Tension headache relief: Causes, symptoms and natural remedies to get rid of it

Looking for ways to get tension headache relief? Well, you can try some home remedies or opt for over-the-counter medications.

Tension headaches are one of the most common types of headaches that may be chronic or occur every day, depending on their causes. It mostly happens due to muscle tension or excessive stress, but there are several other factors that can contribute to this type of headache.

Tension headaches can be of two types, episodic or chronic. Episodic tension headaches occur fewer than 15 days per month and usually start slowly, while chronic tension headaches occur more than 15 days a month and can go over long, getting stronger throughout the day. In both cases, the pain can last for 30 minutes or more.

Are there any common symptoms to watch out for?

A major symptom of tension headaches include pain in the sides of the head. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Yes, there are certain symptoms of tension headaches you can look out for. These include:

a mild headache that starts later in the day but increases throughout the day

mild to moderate pain in the top, sides, and front of your head

trouble concentrating on work

muscle aches or cramps

feeling irritated

dizziness (rare)

What are the causes of a tension headache?

While there's no single cause of this type of headache, there are certain things that can trigger it. Most of the time, it's triggered by stress, but there are other triggers as well, including:

hunger

tiredness

poor posture

excessive alcohol consumption

iron deficiency in the body

dental problems

anxiety and fatigue

sinus infection

dehydration

smoking

Tension headache relief: What are the remedies for tension headaches?

Getting rid of tension headaches is easy and includes certain medications and natural, home-based remedies. In severe cases, though, it's important to consult a healthcare provider.

To get tension headache relief, it's best to start the remedies as soon as the headache starts and when the symptoms are manageable. Here are some treatment options for tension headache relief:

Medications

Taking OTC medications can ease tension headaches. (Photo via Pexels/JESHOOTS.com)

One of the best ways to get rid of tension headaches is to opt for OTC painkillers. However, always remember to take medicines as prescribed by the doctor, as overuse can lead to rebound headaches and exacerbate your condition.

Some common over-the-counter medications for tension headache relief include acetaminophen and NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), like naproxen and ibuprofen.

Use a cold compress

Using a cold compress may help ease tension headaches and also reduce uncomfortable symptoms. Applying cold compresses to the affected area may slow down nerve conduction and reduce inflammation, alleviating pain and helping you feel much better.

To make a cold compress, dip the washcloth in cold water, and place it on your head and the back of the neck. You can also use an ice pack. Repeat the remedy a few times a day.

Keep moving

Another very easy way to get tension headache relief is to engage in exercise or any kind of physical activity. Studies suggest that practicing certain exercises can significantly ease frequency and duration of headaches.

Stay hydrated

Dehydration is a major cause of tension headaches, and keeping yourself hydrated is the best way to prevent it. So, drink lots of water and other healthy fluids, like green tea to get rid of tension headaches.

Practice yoga

Practicing yoga can reduce tension headaches. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Research suggests that yoga is an amazing way to reduce tension headaches. Regular practice of certain poses may help reduce frequency and intensity of headaches and also prevent them from returning.

Try herbal remedies

Herbal remedies like chamomile, butterbur and curcumin may also provide tension headache relief and ease symptoms. While these herbal products are safe and effective, it's important to check with a doctor before adding them to your routine.

Remember that tension headaches are not usually a cause for concern, but if the pain persists for a long time or is frequent, it's important that you see a doctor and opt for medical attention. Sometimes, these headaches can be a symptom of serious health issues, including a blood clot or tumor.

Poll : 0 votes