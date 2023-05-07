Benefits of up downs: Strengthen your entire body with this exercise

Up downs exercise, also known as plank up downs, is a full body workout that targets multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

This exercise is perfect for individuals who want to strengthen their core, upper body and lower body muscles. The best part about up downs is that it requires no equipment and can be done anywhere, making it an ideal exercise for people who are always on-the-go.

In this article, we discuss the benefits of up downs and how to perform this exercise correctly.

Plank up downs

The up and down plank exercise targets the core muscles, upper body and lower body muscles simultaneously. This exercise is a variation of the traditional plank exercise and requires no equipment.

Here's how to perform the up and down plank:

Start in a plank position with your arms straight, palms flat on the floor, and toes resting on the floor.

Lower your right elbow to the floor, followed by the left elbow.

Push your right hand into the floor, and straighten your right arm, followed by your left arm.

Repeat the exercise by starting with your left elbow and alternating between your right and left elbows.

Make sure to keep your hips level throughout the exercise, and engage your core muscles to prevent your hips from swaying.

Benefits of up and down plank

Strengthening the core muscles is one of the many benefits of the up and down plank exercises. (Elina Fairytale/Pexels)

Strengthen core muscles: Up and down plank is an excellent exercise for strengthening the core muscles, including the abs, obliques and lower back muscles. This exercise requires you to engage your core muscles to maintain a stable plank position while performing the up downs.

Build upper body strength: The up and down plank exercise targets the muscles in the arms, shoulders, and chest. This exercise requires you to push up from the floor, using upper body strength to maintain proper form.

Develop lower body muscles: Up and down plank also targets the muscles in the lower body, including the glutes, hamstrings and calves. This exercise requires you to hold a stable plank position while performing the up downs, which engages the muscles in the lower body.

Improve flexibility: The up and down plank requires you to move through a full range of motion, which helps improve flexibility. This exercise also stretches the muscles in the arms, shoulders and back, which can help reduce muscle tension and soreness.

Tips for performing plank up downs

Keep arms and legs straight, and avoid arching the back or rounding the shoulders. (Marta Wave/Pexels)

Keep your hips level: When performing up and down plank, it's essential to keep the hips level. Engage the core muscles to prevent your hips from swaying or dropping towards the floor.

Maintain proper form: Keep your arms and legs straight throughout the exercise, and avoid arching your back or rounding your shoulders. That will ensure that you engage the targeted muscles and prevent injury.

Control your movements: Slow and controlled movements are essential when performing the up and down plank. Focus on maintaining proper form, and avoid rushing through the exercise.

Breathe: Remember to breathe throughout the exercise. Inhale as you lower your elbows to the floor, and exhale as you push back up.

The up and down plank is an excellent exercise for individuals who want to strengthen their core, upper body and lower body muscles simultaneously.

This exercise requires no equipment and can be done anywhere, making it an ideal workout for people who are always on the go. The up and down plank offers numerous benefits, including improved core strength, upper body strength, lower body strength and flexibility.

Remember to maintain proper form, and control your movements when performing the up and down plank to avoid injury, and get the most out of your workout.

