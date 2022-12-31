Plank Exercise: What It Does For Your Body

If you're looking to strengthen your core and improve your overall muscle endurance, plank exercise is an excellent choice.

This simple, yet effective bodyweight exercise targets the muscles of the core, including the rectus abdominis (abs), transverse abdominis, and obliques, as well as the muscles of the upper and lower back, shoulders, and glutes. Here's what you need to know about workouts and its benefits for the body.

How to Do a Plank Exercise

To do the plank, start by getting into a plank position with your hands or forearms and feet on the ground.

From head to heels, the body should form a straight line. Keep your shoulders stacked over your elbows and the abs engaged as you hold the position for a set amount of time, usually 30 seconds to a minute. It's important to maintain good form and a neutral spine throughout the exercise.

Benefits of Plank Exercise

helps to strengthen and improve the posture (Photo by Blue Bird on Pexels)

Here're some benefits:

1) Aids in Posture Improvement

Adjusting and aligning your body so that it appears perpendicular to the ground is the main goal of the plank. In this position, the neck, back, shoulders, chest, and abs are all in line with one another, which helps strengthen and improve posture.

2) Could Offer Flexibility

The shoulders, collarbone, and other muscles are stretched during a plank exercise, which increases flexibility and strengthens the core. Include a side plank in your daily routine to increase flexibility in general.

3) Aids in Belly Fat Reduction

Trying to get rid of visceral or belly fat is the most difficult aspect of any weight loss plan. A variety of routines can be used to work on your abs, as well as any abs regimen, including plank workouts.

During a plank, four abdominal groups can be managed to hold together, which increases metabolism. The longer you hold the plank position, the better it is for the core, flexibility, and a tighter stomach.

4) It Can Support Core Strengthening

Plank workouts work all four abdominals at once, which helps strengthen the core. Whenever you want to enhance the core, consider doing a plank exercise.

5) Could really Aid in the Relief of Joint and Backache

As the abdominal muscles strengthen, your body will rely less on the lower back and more on the core muscles. Furthermore, the plank position straightens the spinal cord, making it stronger and more immune to joint pain.

6) It Might Help With Metabolism

One of the most significant advantages of plank exercise is that it helps to increase metabolism.

Although it appears simple, attempting sit-ups and crunches is much more difficult, as it works your entire body. It aids in calorie burning when compared to core exercises and sit-ups. Even ten minutes of plank exercise ten times a day can increase your metabolism and keep it high all day.

Modifying the Plank Exercise

You can also make the plank more challenging by adding movement or instability (Photo by Olivia Bauso on Unsplash)

One of the great things about plank workouts is that it can be modified to focus on specific muscle groups or to make it more challenging.

For example, you can try a side plank to target the obliques or a plank with arm and leg lifts to challenge the muscles of the upper and lower body. You can also make the plank more challenging by adding movement or instability, such as by using a stability ball.

Conclusion

Planks are a simple, yet effective bodyweight exercise that targets the muscles of the core and improves overall muscle endurance.

They can help improve posture, reduce back pain, and prevent injuries during other physical activities. Moreover, it can be modified to focus on specific muscle groups or to make it more challenging. Whether you're a beginner or advanced fitness enthusiast, the plank exercise is a great addition to your workout routine.

