Top Plank Exercises to Burn Visceral Fat

While popular abdominal exercises are beneficial at strengthening and toning the front abs, they aren’t really useful when it comes to burning visceral fat.

To truly reduce visceral fat or deep belly fat, you need to practice fat-burning exercises that not only strengthen and tone the front abs but also reach the deep abs and core muscles. You need to perform exercises that stimulate and fully involve the layers of your core muscles as well as your trunk. One such powerful and functional exercise to add to your routine is the plank.

Although the standard version of this exercise is a great way to reduce fat, you can amp up your training by trying some of the incredible plank exercises and variations. Below we’ve rounded up a few of the best plank exercises that work wonders in reducing visceral fat.

Top plank exercises to get rid of visceral fat

The following plank exercises engage more muscle groups than the standard plan. They elevate your heart rate, burn more calories, and provide incredible cardio benefits.

1. Plank to push-up

Plank to push-up is one of the best plank exercises that engage major upper body muscles, including the chest, biceps, and shoulders. This exercise trains and strengthens the rectus abdominis and transverse abdominis, and helps burn fat.

To do this exercise:

Start in a standard forearm plank position your core muscles engaged, legs stretched at the behind, back stable, and glutes tight.

Now push yourself using one hand, and finish the move with the other to get back into a push-up.

Return to the initial plank position and start the next rep with your opposite hand.

Continue the exercise for a few reps and alternate between push-ups and planks.

2. Reverse plank

The reverse plank is also one of the best plank exercises that not only strengthens deep core muscles but also helps shed fat and promotes good posture.

To do this exercise:

Sit straight on an exercise mat and extend your legs straight in the front.

Position your hands behind your hips with your fingers pointed towards your back.

From there, firmly press into your palms and slowly lift your upper body and hips off the floor. Go as far as you can or until your body forms a straight line.

Ensure that your legs and arms are straight and your abs are engaged throughout the move.

Keep your head and neck relaxed.

Hold the position, then release.

3. Side plank

Side plank is one of the most productive plank exercises that helps reduce side fat or love handles. Regular practice of this exercise can improve your core strength, burn fat, and also improve your overall body posture.

To do this exercise:

Lie on your left side with both your feet stacked over one another.

Lift your right arm towards the ceiling and simultaneously start to lift your body as high as you can.

Engage your abs and keep your upper body straight. Hold the position for as long as you can, then lower down to the start.

Switch sides and repeat the exercise.

4. Plank shoulder tap

Plank shoulder taps are among some of the most beneficial plank exercises that not only train your core muscles, but also strengthen your arms, glutes, and shoulders. Plus, it helps ease back pain and burns a good number of calories.

To do this exercise:

Get into a plank position with your hips high and wrists directly under your shoulders.

With your abs tight and back stable, take your right hand and touch your opposite shoulder. Bring your right hand back to the start.

Now move your left hand and tap your opposite shoulder.

As you perform the movements, make sure to keep your glutes squeezed and abs tight.

Repeat.

5. Plank toe reach

Plank touch reach is an excellent plank variation that helps improve your posture, improves balance, boosts metabolism, and most importantly, helps burn visceral fat.

To do this exercise:

Assume a standard plank position with your legs extended behind at a shoulder-width and palms on the floor.

From there, reach your right hand to your opposite toe, then bring it back while fully stretching out your arm.

Now repeat the movement with your left hand.

Complete a few reps.

Wrapping up

Visceral fat can be dangerous to your overall health. It can certainly lead to high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. It can even increase your chances of heart disease and stroke.

Practicing the aforementioned plank exercises regularly is sure to reduce visceral fat while improving your core strength and boosting your overall athletic performance. While these exercises are safe and effective, they might not suit people with severe back pain or ongoing health conditions. In these cases, however, it is best to consult a doctor before starting any exercise program.

