Benefits of Ginger Tea and How To Prepare It

It’s no secret that one of the well-known benefits of ginger tea is digestion and reducing nausea. But did you know it can also be used to soothe an upset stomach, boost your immune system, reduce joint pain, and much more? Let's take a look at the different benefits of ginger tea.

What is Ginger Tea?

Ginger tea is not a tea, but rather a drink made from boiling ginger in water. It goes by many names, including shōgayu, saenggang-cha, teh halia and salabat. Ginger tea is available in powdered or bag form at supermarkets and health food stores.

Health Benefits of Ginger Tea

Reduces inflammation and keeps your skin healthy & young. (Image via Unsplash / Arisa Chattasa)

1) Anti-Aging

One of the most important benefits of ginger tea is that it has anti-aging properties. When you drink it regularly, it can help your body stay young and healthy by fighting inflammation. Ginger also helps to keep your brain working properly, which in turn keeps its cells alive and kicking for longer. Finally, drinking ginger tea also helps to fight off diabetes and cancer because it reduces insulin resistance while also inhibiting tumor growth.

2) Blood Pressure Benefits

One of the great benefits of ginger tea is that it can help to lower blood pressure. In a study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, researchers found that daily consumption of ginger tea for two weeks significantly lowered systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

Another study found that participants who consumed a cup of ginger tea each day for four weeks experienced an average decrease in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure when compared with those who didn't consume any ginger tea. Additionally, regular consumption has been shown to improve circulation, and reduce inflammation and pain from arthritis or other conditions.

3) Provides Pain Relief

Ginger tea is a great way to get the benefits of ginger without all the spice. Ginger has been used in traditional medicine for centuries, and it's even been shown to have some anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects.

The best way to use ginger for pain relief is through drinking a cup of hot tea, which can help reduce inflammation and soothe sore joints. You just have to make sure that you're using fresh ingredients that haven't been sitting around for too long, because then they might not be as effective at reducing your aches and pains.

Rich in anti-oxidant properties. (Image via Unsplash / Annie Spratt)

4) Immunity Support

Ginger tea has several properties that can help improve your immunity and reduce inflammation. Ginger contains vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that helps protect your cells from damage by free radicals. It also has anti-inflammatory properties, which means it can reduce pain, swelling and redness associated with inflammation in the body.

Ginger tea has been shown to increase circulation by dilating blood vessels. This makes it useful for people who are recovering from surgery or have poor circulation in their legs due to diabetes or other conditions.

Benefits of ginger tea have also been shown to reduce symptoms of the common cold when taken regularly over a period of time. One study found that drinking two cups of ginger tea twice daily led to significant reductions in severity of symptoms comparedtoh taking a placebo pill.

How to Prepare Ginger Tea?

Best way to prepare ginger tea is to steep with hot water. (Image via Unsplash / Julia Topp)

There are many ways to prepare ginger tea: you can brew it in water on the stovetop or in a mug using an infuser; add it directly into food or drink recipes; or make ice cubes out of ginger juice (this method is especially helpful if you're sick). The following recipe calls for fresh gingerroot but dried works just as well!

Wrapping Up

It’s no question that ginger is an excellent remedy, but as with any herbal remedy, there are some side effects you should be aware of.

To make sure you’re getting the most benefits of ginger tea, it’s important to know what those side effects are so that you can avoid them if possible and treat them if necessary.

If you want to reap the health benefits of ginger tea without any added calories or additives, brewing fresh ginger tea is the way to go. This allows it to release its natural enzymes more quickly into water while also preventing oxidation which in turn preserves flavor longer than dried or powdered forms would require too much time!

