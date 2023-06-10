Benefits of grapefruit: Top 8 benefits and possible risks 

There are numerous benefits of grapefruit. This low-calorie, nutritious fruit helps manage weight, boosts healthy skin, reduces risk of heart disease and offers various other benefits, too.

The fruit is rich in several important nutrients, antioxidants and vitamins. It has a sweet and tart taste, which makes grapefruit good for you to consume. You can consume it as it is or take out its juice or pulp.

Top benefits of grapefruit

Grapefruits are rich in several important nutrients. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Here are the top eight benefits of grapefruit that make it an important part of a healthy diet.

#1 Low in calories

One of the best health benefits of grapefruit is that it's low in calories and high in other nutrients. In fact, grapefruits are one of the lowest-calorie fruits you can consume.

They contain a good amount of fiber that keeps you full for longer and also have a variety of beneficial nutrients, including protein, vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, thiamine, potassium and magnesium.

#2 Good for diabetics

Grapefruit is an ideal fruit for diabetics, as it's low on the glycemic index, which means it does not negatively affect blood sugar level. Studies have also linked grapefruit to a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

#3 Promotes healthy immune system

Grapefruit boosts the immune system. (Photo via Pexels/PicFoods.com)

Boosting immune health is also among the great benefits of eating grapefruit. That's because the fruit is loaded with vitamin C, which helps people recover quickly from illnesses like common cold and flu.

Other than vitamin C, vitamin A in grapefruit is also considered beneficial for protecting the body against infectious diseases and inflammation.

#4 Supports heart health

The benefits of grapefruit include supporting heart health and keeping heart diseases at bay.

According to the American Heart Association, flavonoid-containing fruits like grapefruit may reduce risk of stroke, particularly in women. Grapefruits are also rich in fiber and potassium which may help regulate blood pressure and keep cholesterol level in check.

#5 May aid in weight loss

The benefits of grapefruit also comprise helping in weight loss. That's because the fruit is linked to numerous weight loss properties, like its fiber content. Fiber-rich fruits like grapefruits promote fullness, keeps hunger at bay and reduce overall calorie intake.

The best thing about grapefruit is that it consists of fewer calories and lots of water, which makes it a healthier option for a weight-loss diet. Studies suggest that regular consumption of grapefruits along with a balanced diet can help reduce waist size significantly.

#6 Reduces risk of cancer

Reduces risks of cancer (Photo via Pexels/Freestocks.org)

Preventing cancer is also one of the most potential health benefits of grapefruit. The fruit is loaded with essential antioxidants like beta-carotene, flavanones, vitamin C and lycopene, which prevent production of free radicals in the body. Free radicals are associated with cancer-causing cells.

#7 Helps with digestion

The high fiber and water content in grapefruit keeps constipation at bay and improves regularity. That, in return, helps the digestive system to function efficiently and keeps stomach issues like gas, bloating and flatulence away.

#8 Promotes skin health

The vitamin C in the fruit promotes the formation of collagen in the skin and prevents skin-related problems like signs of aging and acne. Studies suggest that vitamin C can protect the skin against sun damage and aging and keeps it healthy and glowing.

Are there any risks of consuming grapefruits?

Grapefruits can interact with certain medications. (Photo via Pexels/Zsofia Fehér)

Yes, there are a few risks, as grapefruits are not suitable for everyone. People should avoid this fruit when taking medications like statins and psychiatric drugs, as they can interact with grapefruits and lead to serious health conditions.

People with kidney problems and infections should also avoid grapefruits, as the fruit is high in potassium, and a build-up of this nutrient in the body can be dangerous, especially for individuals having kidney problems.

Lastly, people with acid reflux should be cautious when consuming grapefruit, as it's highly acidic and can exacerbate the condition.

