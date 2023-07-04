Benefits of Black Garlic to Improve Your Health

You are surely going to be amazed after reading about the benefits of black garlic for your health. It is not a fancy or tropical species of garlic, but the fermented form of normal garlic. Although black garlic is frequently used in Asian cuisines, it is starting to gain appeal in the United States.

Black garlic often thought to be a secret spice only accessible in upscale restaurants and on the shelves of specialized stores, has recently become a favorite among foodies looking to boost the flavor and nutritional value of their dishes.

Health Benefits of Black Garlic

In order to create black garlic, normal garlic must be aged for three to four weeks at temperatures between 140 and 170 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, it undergoes the Maillard reaction, a chemical process that involves lowering sugars and amino acids.

In addition to giving the garlic a black color, chewy texture, and distinctive flavor, this reaction also increases the superfood's nutritional content.

Here’s a list of the health benefits of black garlic:

1) Loaded with antioxidants

Black garlic exhibits significantly more biological activity than fresh garlic, including its antioxidant qualities, according to a critical review article that was published in the Journal of Food and Drug Analysis.

Compounds called antioxidants have a significant impact on health. They function by scavenging dangerous free radicals to stop oxidative stress and cell damage. Black garlic undergoes a fermentation process that transforms its phytochemical components while it slowly cooks.

The newly formed antioxidants have the capacity to control cell signaling and lessen inflammation. Additionally, they have anticancer, anti-thrombogenic, anti-diabetic, and neuroprotective properties.

2) Boosts immunity

Your whole health depends on your immune system. It offers defense against disease and infections and even has the potential to stave off chronic illnesses. By scavenging free radicals, lowering inflammation, and minimizing oxidative cell damage, antioxidants strengthen immunity.

The differences between the benefits of black garlic and raw garlic on immune function were examined in an in vitro study conducted in 2012. Black garlic exhibited strong anticancer and antioxidant effects as well as a larger impact on boosting immunity.

3) Good for diabetes

Black garlic works just as well to control blood sugar levels and balance insulin in the body as raw garlic does. To benefit, however, moderation in consumption is required. In fact, there can be a downside to having too much of anything. According to health experts, the antioxidants and nutrients included in black garlic can successfully cut blood triglyceride levels, control blood sugar, and aid in weight management.

4) Improves cognitive functions

Compared to regular garlic, black garlic has a higher concentration of nutrients, making it an excellent immune system booster.

In addition, regular use of this black garlic is beneficial for brain growth and helps fend off age-related illnesses like dementia and Alzheimer's disease, which are brought on by damaged brain cells. Black garlic's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capabilities do wonders for the body's damaged cells.

5) Enhances heart health

One of the most well-known benefits of black garlic is its capacity to safeguard and enhance heart health. According to some research, black garlic may even be just as helpful as raw garlic in boosting heart health.

In an animal study published in 2018, researchers evaluated the effects of black garlic and raw garlic on the repair of heart damage brought on by ischemia, or a lack of blood flow to the heart muscles. Intriguingly, scientists discovered that black garlic and raw garlic both demonstrated cardioprotective properties and were equally effective in reducing heart damage.

Although there are a number of benefits of black garlic, additional research is necessary to completely comprehend its effects and methods of action. It is advised to include black garlic in a balanced diet rather than relying primarily on it to provide specific health benefits, as is the case with any dietary supplement or food.

