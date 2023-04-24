Benefits of resistance training for bone health and injury prevention

Resistance training, also known as weight training or strength training, involves using resistance to challenge and overload the muscles.

While this training is often associated with building muscle and improving physical appearance, it also provides numerous benefits for bone health and injury prevention.

In this article, we explore the various benefits of this training for bone health and injury prevention and how to incorporate this training in your fitness routine.

Benefits of resistance training

Some of its benefits are as follows:

# Boosts bone health

This training has been found to increase bone density and reduce risk of osteoporosis, a condition that weakens the bones and increases risk of fractures.

Studies have shown that regular training can stimulate the bones to become denser and stronger, especially in the spine and hips. That can be particularly important for women who are more prone to osteoporosis due to lower bone density levels than men.

#2 Prevents injury

This training can also help prevent injuries, particularly in older adults. As we age, we become more prone to falls and fractures due to decreased muscle mass and bone density.

This training can help slow down muscle loss and bone mass and improve balance, which can reduce risk of falls and fractures.

# Improves posture and balance

This training not only strengthens the muscles and bones but also helps improve posture and balance.

As you lift weights, the body learns to stabilize itself, improving balance and reducing risk of falls and injuries. This training can also help alleviate back pain by strengthening the muscles that support the spine, improving posture.

# Improves athletic performance

Apart from the health benefits of this training, it can also improve your athletic performance.

This training can help you develop more power and explosiveness, which can be useful in a variety of sports and physical activities. By strengthening the muscles used in specific movements, like jumping, running or throwing, you can improve your overall performance in these activities.

How to incorporate resistance training in your fitness routine?

If you are new to this training, it's recommended to start with bodyweight exercises and gradually increase the resistance. As you become more comfortable with the exercises, you can gradually increase the weight or resistance used.

When designing this training programme, it's important to target all major muscle groups, including the chest, back, legs, shoulders, arms and core. Aim to perform these training exercises at least two to three times per week, with a day of rest between each session.

Apart from traditional resistance training exercises, like squats, lunges and push-ups, there are many forms of resistance training available, including resistance bands, kettlebells and dumbbells. These can provide a great alternative to traditional weights and can be easily incorporated in your fitness routine at home or at the gym.

It's important to listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself too hard, especially if you're new to this training. Start with lighter weights, and gradually increase the resistance as you become stronger and more comfortable with the exercises.

This training provides numerous benefits for bone health and injury prevention. By incorporating this training in your fitness routine, you can avail the aforementioned benefits.

With so many types of training available, there's something for everyone, regardless of fitness level or experience. So why not give it a try and see the benefits for yourself?

