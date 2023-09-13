Benefits of semolina: From promoting heart health to preventing anemia

There're multiple known benefits of semolina. Besides promoting good heart health and preventing anemia, this nutritionally rich flour also has other benefits.

It helps develop healthy muscles, improves immunity, helps in bowel movements and aids in weight management by keeping you full for longer. However, before we learn more about the benefits of semolina, let's first understand what it is and where it's derived from.

Semolina flour is derived by grinding durum wheat into a coarse flour. Durum wheat is a slightly harder version of wheat, which when converted into semolina or semolina flour, can be used to prepare a wide variety of dishes for consumption.

The texture and taste of semolina or semolina flour is very distinct. As opposed to wheat flour, semolina flour is slightly golden in colour. The texture is also a bit coarse. Moreover, semolina flour also has a very mild, nutty, earthy flavour to it, which makes it stand out from other flours.

What are some of the benefits of semolina?

Semolina is packed with some essential nutrient. (Image via Freepik)

There are several known benefits of semolina. These include:

Promotes good heart health: Semolina can help promote good heart health. That's because of its high fibre content, which can help reduce chances of developing heart disease, as per studies.

The fibre content in semolina helps lower bad cholesterol, reduce blood pressure, and help control inflammation, promoting overall heart health. Moreover, it's packed with some extremely beneficial nutrients like folate and magnesium, which helps the heart to function healthily.

Can aid in weight reduction: One of the benefits of semolina is its ability to aid in weight reduction.

That happens due to a combination of factors. Firstly, food items prepared with semolina flour keep you full for long due to its high fibre content. That significantly reduces food cravings and helps in reducing and controlling weight.

Secondly, semolina is also rich in protein which is known to be effective in weight reduction.

Control blood sugar: Semolina can help control blood sugar level owing to its high magnesium and fibre content. That can be effective in reducing risks of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Can help prevent anaemia: Semolina or semolina flour is a rich source of iron, so consuming it in ample amounts can keep you stay away from diseases that are caused due to iron deficiency.

Anaemia is one such disease that can be kept in check by including semolina in your diet.

Helps boost immunity: Semolina or sooji flour is rich in essential nutrients like selenium, vitamin B complex and vitamin E. All of them are important in boosting immunity and helping the body effectively fight against diseases.

Side effects of semolina

There are benefits of semolina, but there are side effects, too. (Image via Freepik/azerbaijan_stockers)

Although there are several benefits of semolina, there are also some associated risks.

Some of the side effects of consuming semolina flour are:

Wheat allergy : If you're allergic to wheat and wheat products, you should stay away from semolina.

: If you're allergic to wheat and wheat products, you should stay away from semolina. Gluten allergy : As semolina is a wheat product and wheat contains gluten, you should keep away from it if you're allergic to the protein.

: As semolina is a wheat product and wheat contains gluten, you should keep away from it if you're allergic to the protein. Allergic Reactions : Semolina can trigger allergic reactions that include sneezing, vomiting, nausea, breathing distress, asthma, hives, runny nose and stomach cramps.

: Semolina can trigger allergic reactions that include sneezing, vomiting, nausea, breathing distress, asthma, hives, runny nose and stomach cramps. Celiac disease : Consuming semolina can trigger symptoms of celiac disease and cause bloating, constipation, stomach ache and diarrhea.

: Consuming semolina can trigger symptoms of celiac disease and cause bloating, constipation, stomach ache and diarrhea. Other issues: Continued consumption of semolina and semolina products can lead to malabsorption of nutrients and malnutrition.

Semolina is a good alternative for those looking for a change in taste as well as those who want to pack in its nutritional benefits.

Even though there're multiple benefits of semolina, one needs to also be aware of its side effects, though.