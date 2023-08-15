7 side effects of antidepressants that you should know

In the world of mental health, antidepressants can be a lifeline for many, but they come with their own set of caveats.

Let's delve into the less-discussed realm of antidepressant side effects – seven potential outcomes that you should be aware of before embarking on this treatment journey.

7 side effects of antidepressants

Constant stomach aches or feeling of throwing up (Image via freepik)

1. Nausea and Upset Stomach

An initial hurdle that some individuals face is nausea and gastrointestinal discomfort. This unsettling sensation often arises as the body acclimates to the medication.

Although usually temporary, it's essential to inform your healthcare provider if these symptoms persist.

2. Changes in Appetite and Weight

These drugs may wield influence over your appetite and body weight. Some may experience heightened hunger, while others might witness a diminished interest in food.

Weight fluctuations could also be a possibility. Address these changes with your healthcare professional to ensure a balanced approach.

3. Sleep Disturbances

Antidepressants can occasionally disrupt sleep patterns, leading to insomnia or vivid dreams. Such disturbances can be disconcerting, but they often stabilize with time.

Openly communicate your sleep experiences to your doctor, who can guide you through potential solutions.

4. S*xual Function Changes

Navigating the delicate topic of s*xual side effects is crucial. This type of medication might impact libido and s*xual function, affecting intimacy and satisfaction.

Candidly discuss any changes you notice with your healthcare provider to explore potential strategies.

5. Mood Variations and Anxiety

Ironically, they can initially trigger mood swings and anxiety, contrary to their intended effects. Remember that this is often a temporary phase.

Regular communication with your healthcare provider can provide insights into managing these fluctuations.

6. Fatigue and Reduced Energy

Antidepressants might introduce fatigue and diminished energy levels. Coping with day-to-day tasks could feel more challenging.

Should you experience significant fatigue, inform your doctor to ascertain if any adjustments are necessary.

Blurry vision (Image via freepik)

7. Dry Mouth and Blurred Vision

Occasionally, it may lead to dry mouth or blurry vision. These sensations can be unsettling, impacting comfort and daily activities.

Maintain open communication with your healthcare provider about these occurrences to determine the best course of action.

Note of caution: Only take antidepressants if prescribed

Seek proper consultation (Image via freepik)

It's crucial to remember that antidepressants are not over-the-counter solutions. These medications require a prescription and should only be taken under the guidance of a qualified healthcare professional.

Engage in comprehensive discussions with your doctor to gain insights into potential benefits and risks tailored to your unique needs.

Understanding the potential side effects is a crucial aspect of informed decision-making. By maintaining a transparent and proactive relationship with your healthcare provider, you can navigate this treatment path with confidence and ensure the best possible outcomes for your mental well-being.